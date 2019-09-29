KEENE, N.H. — Hayden Weatherall headed in a corner kick by Alex Chaban with less than 10 minutes remaining, lifting Bowdoin to a 1-0 win over Keene State in a men’s soccer game Sunday.

Michael Webber recorded the shutout with nine saves as Bowdoin improved to 5-1-3. Keene State is 7-2.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

MAINE 1, VERMONT 1: Julia Mahoney’s goal with 12 seconds remaining in the first half helped Maine (4-3-1, 0-1-1 America East) earn a draw against Vermont (2-5-2, 0-1-1) in Burlington, Vermont.

Vermont’s Ella Bankert tied the game early in the second half with a shot from outside the 18-yard box.

Kira Kutzinski made 10 saves for the Black Bears.

BRYANT & STRATTON-SYRACUSE 3, SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 1: Callie O’Brien scored the only goal for SMCC (6-2-1) in a loss to the Bobcats (9-0) in South Portland.

Lyla Lionel had two goals and an assist in the first half for Bryan & Stratton.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLBY 3, UTICA 0: Eliza Mell and Georgia Cassidy scored in the first seven minutes as the Mules (6-1) cruised past the Pioneers (2-7) in Utica, New York.

Cassidy also assisted on a second-half goal by Hwida Nawass.

KEAN 6, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Jenna Patrone scored two goals to lead the Cougars (11-1) past the Monks (8-2) in Union, New Jersey.

Lia DiPiazza, Ja’Carra Jackson, Peyton Mann and Bethany Garcia each added a goal for Kean. Jackson also had two assists.

Alexandra Belaire scored for the Monks.

