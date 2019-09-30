An Alfred man wanted by authorities who suspect he committed a violent crime was taken into custody Sunday without incident.
Brandon Daigle, 20, was arrested at his home, according to a news release posted by the Maine State Police on its Facebook page.
Police said Daigle was being sought on two warrants including one for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and another for violating his conditions of release related to a previous charge of operating under the influence.
State police said the criminal threatening charge will require that he be extradited to another state, but did not specify where the alleged crime occurred. Daigle was being held without bail. His bail will be set by a judge at an arraignment hearing.
