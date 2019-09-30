PORTLAND — The next round of funding for the federal Community Development Block Grant program, designed to help nonprofit organizations start or expand programs that serve the needs of low-income residents, will be available beginning Wednesday, Oct. 9.

A mandatory meeting for potential applicants will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 in Room 24 at City Hall.

The city funded 18 programs and projects through the FY2019 funding cycle that totaled more than $1.5 million.

“Over the years, I’m proud that we’ve funded a number of critical programs and projects that have had a major impact on our residents,” City Manager Jon Jennings said.

Eligible programs include those aimed at providing food, shelter, childcare or mental/substance abuse help, as well as those targeted at the rehabilitation of nonprofit businesses, street and sidewalk improvement, or community safety and engagement programs.

Questions about eligibility can be directed to Amanda Methot at 874-8731 or [email protected]

For more information visit at www.portlandmaine.gov/CDBG.

