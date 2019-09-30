I want to take the chance to inform all of those in Portland City Council District 3 as to who candidate Layla Kargar really is.

I worked with Layla when I was editor of Incomer Magazine, a publication that highlights immigrants. When I first met Layla at her office on Forest Avenue, I was just a kid. Today, I am a strong woman because of my time working for Layla. She challenged me, and guided me toward success. This is who Layla is: a selfless leader.

I have watched Layla get burned, and have seen her businesses at risk. Yet, despite these bumps, she has remained resilient. If this is any indication as to the kind of leader she will be for District 3, those who live and work in the district are in good hands. No matter the obstacles she will face in City Council, she will persevere and stand for what is right.

Mary Vogt

Portsmouth, N.H.

