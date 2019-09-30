Kate Snyder gets my vote for mayor on Nov. 5.

I’ve known Kate for 20 years and believe she has the skills that Portland needs. She is principled without being dogmatic – we need someone who will analyze issues from many perspectives, listening to everyone, not just a few voices.

She is independent and not beholden to any group, industry or faction.

Because of her past experience as chair of the school board and chair of the school board’s Finance Committee, she has great familiarity with public budgets and public policy. Her work, starting the Portland Education Foundation, which raises private money to support Portland Public Schools, shows that she is creative and skilled at working with people.

She is insightful about the issues our city faces – including transportation and housing, climate change and homelessness (to name a few). She is collaborative, smart and knows how to get great things done.

Jennifer Wriggins

Portland

