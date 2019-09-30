WINDHAM — Lucia Pompeo scored with 1:21 left in the second overtime Monday to lift Cheverus to a 2-1 victory against Windham in an SMAA field hockey game.

Pompeo knocked in a shot off the goalie’s pads from a scramble in front for the Stags (4-2-3).

After Mya Bolk gave Windham (6-3) a 1-0 halftime lead, Taylor Tory tied it from Madisyn Durgin.

Hannah Woodford stopped 17 shots for the Stags. Molly McAllister had 16 saves for Windham.

BIDDEFORD 3, NOBLE 0: Abby Allen scored twice and Carley Lovejoy added a third goal as Biddeford (8-0) downed the Knights (1-7-1) at North Berwick.

Megan Mourmouras and Anna Lavigne had assists for the Tigers. Kayla Mayotte made 26 saves for Noble.

MASSABESIC 4, MARSHWOOD 1: Izzy Hurlburt put back a rebound to break a 1-1 halftime tie, and Micaela Jacobs and Emma Snyder followed with scores to carry the Mustangs (10-0) past Marshwood (3-6-1) at Waterboro.

Snyder’s goal from Sydney DeSimone gave Massabesic a 1-0 lead eight minutes before the half, but Becca Renaud tied it a minute later.

Hurlburt and Camryn Champlin notched second-half assists for the Mustangs, who have outscored opponents 40-6 this season.

WESTBROOK 1, SCARBOROUGH 0: Ariana St. Clair drove home the winning shot in the second overtime from Morgan Lebeau as the Blue Blazes (4-4-1) slipped past Scarborough (5-3) at Westbrook.

Westbrook goalie Aria Brunner, in a game dominated by defense, faced one shot on goal. Abby Roy of the Red Storm blocked two shots.

DIRIGO 4, LISBON 0: Kailey Hackett had two goals and an assist to lead Dirigo (7-2) over Lisbon (2-8) at Dixfield.

Taylor Bryant and Grace Timberlake also scored. Page Lueders, Alexa Perreault and Alyvia Perreault had assists.

Allie Dyke needed to make two saves for the Cougars. Becky Budesheem stopped 12 shots for the Greyhounds.

MT. ARARAT 1, OXFORD HILLS 0: Wyley Fitzpatrick scored early in the second half as Mt. Ararat (7-2) defeated Oxford Hills (6-3) at South Paris.

Hannah Huston and Brea Holtet had the assists off the penalty corner.

Emma Lapreziosa made 12 saves for Mt. Ararat. Madison Day stopped four saves for the Vikings.

SOUTH PORTLAND 5, PORTLAND/DEERING 1: The Red Riots (4-6) got a goal and an assist from Lydia Grant in the first half and a pair of goals from Lucie Beaulieu in the second to defeat Portland/Deering (0-10-1) at South Portland.

Grant put the Red Riots ahead early and after the Bulldogs drew even on a goal by Noelle Walker, Grant set up Sydney Mitschele for a 2-1 halftime lead.

After Grant scored early in the second half, Beaulieu scored twice in two minutes to put it away.

Jada McIlwain made eight saves for Portland/Deering.

SANFORD 1, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Phoebe Joy scored a second-half goal on a penalty corner from Kallee Turner and Kaylee Frey as the Spartans (4-5) defeated the Golden Trojans (5-4) at Saco.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

OXFORD HILLS 8, SKOWHEGAN 0: Cecelia Dieterich had three goals and an assist to lead the Vikings (5-3-1) over Skowhegan (2-5) at South Paris.

Grace Malo added a pair of goals, Cassidy Dumont had a goal and an assist, and Ella Kellog and Nadia Wielki also scored.

Cassidy MacIsaac made one save in the victory. Reese Danforth had 13 saves for Skowhegan.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WATERVILLE 2, MAINE CENTRAL INSTITUTE 0: Jay Brock and Kaden Works cored to lift Waterville (5-3) over the Huskies (4-4) at Pittsfield.

Chris Williams and Max McGagney had an assist apiece, and Zack Menoudarakos made five saves for the Purple Panthers.

Jakub Smid stopped seven shots for MCI.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »