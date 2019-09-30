I Am Other: PechaKucha Night Portland

7 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $7 at the door, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com

The PechaKucha presentation format, created in Japan in 2003, means that each person shows 20 images and speaks about each one for 20 seconds. “I Am Other: PechaKucha Night Portland” will feature stories that speak of transforming negative experiences into positive ones, and you’ll hear from several local speakers including Caleb Dunlap (“See Things Differently”) and Ollie McGowan (Trans to Power”) all of whom will leave you feeling inspired and empowered.

McQueen

Doors at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $7 in advance, $10 day of show, 21-plus. portlandempire.com

Comedian McQueen is known for being the creator of the Comedy Central digital series “Heads Will Roll” and for his work with the website Funny or Die. He’s toured extensively from coast to coast and his live show was described by The New York Times as a “dynamic, high-tech blend of music, impressions and stand-up.” McQueen will perform tracks from his off-the-wall debut “Black Cat,” complete with original visuals that will take you on a wacky, weird and certainly funny trip rife with pop culture references, as the strange world inside his head is brought to life. In other words, this is not your average comedy show. Local funnyman Connor McGrath will get you warmed up, then it’s off to the offbeat world of McQueen.

21st Annual Freeport Fall Festival

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Downtown Freeport. freeportfallfestival.com

For three crisp early autumn days, the glory of fall is celebrated in Freeport with a bountiful harvest of events and activities. The 21st annual Freeport Fall Festival features a juried art show, live music, games, activities, food from several Maine artisans and a Chowdah Challenge. On the live music front, the lineup of bands is Gunther Brown, Big Fancy, Darlin’ Corey, Earth Jams, Pretty Girls Sing Soprano, The Crown Vics, Oyster Creek Fiddlers and Hhoogg. Hop onto the festival site for the complete schedule.

