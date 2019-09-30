The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office wants to find what happened to a bicyclist found unconscious beside a road in West Bath over the weekend.

The rider, Zachary Adams, 34, of Bath, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with unknown injuries. Sheriff Joel Merry said Adams was released Monday.

Police said Adams was found Saturday afternoon lying on the gravel shoulder in the vicinity of 374 Campbell’s Pond Road in West Bath. He was wearing a bike helmet and appears to have been heading south.

Merry said Monday that Adams told the investigating officers that he does not remember what happened to him.

“It is unclear as to why he ended up where he was found,” police said. Bath police Officer Rick Ross and Deputy Brian Carlton are investigating whether the incident was a traffic accident.

“We have not reached a final conclusion yet,” Sheriff Joel Merry said when asked whether the man was the victim of a traffic accident.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the sheriff’s office at 443-9711.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »