Wed.  10/2  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland  81 Free St.

Wed.  10/2  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  CH

Thur.  10/3  5 p.m.  Parks Commission  CH

Thur.  10/3  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  CH

Mon.  10/7  4 p.m.  Forest Avenue Historic District Workshop  CH

Mon.  10/7  5:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Mon.  10/7  8 a.m.  Legislative-Nominating Committee  CH

Tues.  10/8  2 p.m.  Portland Disability Advisory Committee

Tues.  10/8  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  CH

Tues.  10/8  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  CH

Tues.  10/8  5:30 p.m.  Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee  CH

Wed.  10/9  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission  CH

Wed.  10/9  5:30 p.m.  Housing Committee  CH

Wed.  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee  CH

