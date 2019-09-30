Wed. 10/2 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland 81 Free St.
Wed. 10/2 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board CH
Thur. 10/3 5 p.m. Parks Commission CH
Thur. 10/3 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals CH
Mon. 10/7 4 p.m. Forest Avenue Historic District Workshop CH
Mon. 10/7 5:30 p.m. City Council CH
Mon. 10/7 8 a.m. Legislative-Nominating Committee CH
Tues. 10/8 2 p.m. Portland Disability Advisory Committee
Tues. 10/8 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop CH
Tues. 10/8 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing CH
Tues. 10/8 5:30 p.m. Health and Human Services and Public Safety Committee CH
Wed. 10/9 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission CH
Wed. 10/9 5:30 p.m. Housing Committee CH
Wed. 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee CH
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Cops & Courts
Closing arguments in trial of man charged in Bangor killing
-
Health care
Maine says grant will improve health insurance access
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Oct. 2-9
-
Business
GM workers have lost $266 million so far as UAW strike continues
-
The Forecaster
Out & About: Ballet, ‘Beautiful’ and Bach