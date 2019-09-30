Portland photographer Amy Bellezza has organized a local “photo walk” for Saturday, Oct. 5, encouraging local photographers to join her in taking photographs along Commercial Street as part of Photoshop guru Scott Kelby’s international Worldwide Photo Walk. The photographers will gather at 2 p.m. Saturday in front of DiMillo’s on the Water on Commercial Street and take photos for two hours, then convene at the Porthole Restaurant & Pub on Custom House Wharf to share their work.

This is the 12th year Kelby has organized these global and social photography events. Last year, more than 24,000 photographers participated. Walks are organized by local leaders, and the idea is simply to encourage community and share ideas and inspiration, Bellezza said. Bellezza, a member of the Maine Union of Visual Artists, chose Commercial Street because of its colors, energy and variety.

“I thought, in October, it would be nice to go down to Commercial Street and walk up to Fort Allen Park. You get the stores and the restaurants, and the brick sidewalks, the wharves, the boats and maybe a cruise ship. There’s a lot of nice architecture, and then there’s the flora and botanicals and plants at Fort Allen,” she said.

She has no idea how many people to expect. “I was told I should limit it to 50,” she said. “The more the merrier. I wouldn’t mind 50 at all, but that’s a lot.”

For details, worldwidephotowalk.com/walk/capture-the-spirit-of-commercial-street.

Other walks in Maine are scheduled from 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday in Ogunquit, with photographers meeting in the lobby of the Meadowmere Resort and walking to Perkins Cove; and from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in New Gloucester, meeting in the parking lot of the Pineland Farms Market.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: