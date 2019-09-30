NEW HIRES

Stefanie Joy Muscat joined Acadia Family Center as executive director.

Muscat, of Bass Harbor, brings more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, including 13 years as a consultant focusing on governance, management, strategic planning, community relations and fundraising. She was previously director of advancement for the Abbe Museum in Bar Harbor.

Opus Consulting Group hired Jasmine Proctor, who specializes in technical writing, project management and market research.

Proctor also assists clientele with compliance through developing legal and operational policies and procedures. She previously worked in commercial lending and banking.

Nate Howgate joined the Gove Group Real Estate Agency in Wells as an associate broker.

Howgate was a Maine certified general appraiser for over 30 years serving York and Cumberland counties.

PROMOTIONS

Savanna Power was promoted to director of CourageLIVES.

Power has worked with CourageLIVES for the past five years, most recently as a clinician.

John Campbell, M.D. was promoted to senior physician executive at Northern Light Acadia Hospital.

Campbell was hired more than two years serving in dual roles as medical director for the hospital’s community-based programs as well as chief medical informatics officer.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Meesha Luce, a personal insurance account executive with Allen Insurance and Financial, earned the Safeco Insurance Award of Excellence.

Luce, who has earned the award for the 5th consecutive year, joined Allen Insurance and Financial in 2006. She lives in Jefferson and is based in the agency’s Rockland office.

Pam Bolduc, general manager of the Olive Garden in South Portland, achieved Diamond Club status, the top honor at parent company Darden Restaurants.

Bolduc was recognized for her commitment to delivering guest experiences at the highest level.

The Portland Water District was recently recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association with its distinguished budget presentation award.

