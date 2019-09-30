National Theatre Live: ‘Fleabag’

2 & 7 p.m. Thursday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $12.50. rocklandstrand.com

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is having one heck of a year. She just won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy as well as one for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the show “Fleabag.” All told, the show took home six Emmys. Here’s a chance to see the one-woman version of the play that started it all. National Theatre Live presents an encore screening of the live production of “Fleabag” that was broadcast to cinemas internationally from London’s West End. Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag character is a force to be reckoned with and the live production earned rave reviews in both New York City and London. If you can’t make it to Rockland, there’s also 2 p.m. screening on Sat., Oct. 5 at the Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta, $15, $5 for 18 and under. lcct.org.

Choctober: A Celebration of Beer & Chocolate

5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Allagash Brewing Company, 50 Industrial Way, Portland, $15. eventbrite.com

Here are two words that you don’t often hear uttered in the same breath: Beer and chocolate! Allagash Brewing is partnering with the Fine Cacao and Chocolate Institute to present a mouth-watering tasting that pairs Allagash brews with chocolate. Your ticket includes a beer flight and chocolate samples for what will surely be an experience of “pure imagination.”

Chilling Celtic Tales

5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $5 per child, $5 per accompanying adult, all additional adults, $16. victoriamansion.org

Now that we’re officially in October, you can expect plenty of creepy-themed events of all stripes to dot the calendar. Victoria Mansion is a superb setting for Chilling Celtic Tales, featuring storyteller Janet Lynch, who will share slightly spooky tales, similar to those Victoria Mansion’s Irish servants would have told around Samhain, the Celtic holiday of Halloween. Your visit also includes a tour of the house (don’t skip that part!). The tales are geared toward kids ages 5 to 17, but we suspect that no one will be immune to the chill.

‘Paquita’ and ‘The Firebird’

7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Maine State Ballet Lopez Theater, 348 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, $15 to $20. mainestateballet.org

Maine State Ballet presents a split program of “Paquita” and “The Firebird.” “Paquita” is a light-hearted, Spanish-flavored batch of ballet variations set to the music of Minkus. “The Firebird,” with a score by Stravinsky, tells the tale of Prince Ivan’s quest to free Princess Elena from the clutches of sinister sorcerer Kostchei. Along the way the prince encounters an incredible bird who gifts him with a magical feather.

‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick, $20, $15 seniors and students, $10 kids 12 and under. theaterproject.com

For a hilarious 97-minute crash course on one of the world’s most beloved playwrights, head to Brunswick for a production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged).” Thirty-seven of the Bard’s plays are presented by a cast of three using inventive props, clever costumes and even more clever words. Shakespeare himself said that “all the world’s a stage,” and here’s a chance for a rapid-fire romp through a huge amount of his works including “Romeo and Juliet,” “Othello,” Macbeth” and “Hamlet.”

