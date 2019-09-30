Ashlee Aceto, South Portland volleyball: The senior setter had 27 assists as the Red Riots defeated Sanford/Noble, 3-0.

Joey Ansel-Mullen, Waynflete boys’ soccer: The junior scored twice in the Flyers’ 3-1 win against Cape Elizabeth on Thursday after netting one goal in Tuesday’s 3-0 win against St. Dominic. Waynflete is 5-1.

Maggie Cochran, Cape Elizabeth girls’ soccer: A sophomore forward, Cochran played a role in eight of her team’s nine goals last week in victories over Freeport, Waynflete and York. She scored five times, including the only tally in the 1-0 decision over previously unbeaten Freeport, and added three assists as the Capers (6-1) beat Waynflete 6-1 and York 2-0.

Gus Ford, Falmouth boys’ soccer: The junior scored the game-winning goal in Friday’s 2-1 win against Cheverus and scored two goals in a 4-0 win against Bonny Eagle on Tuesday. Falmouth, currently second in the Class A South standings, improved to 6-0-1.

Morgan LeBeau, Westbrook field hockey: The senior midfielder scored two goals in the final eight minutes as the Blazes rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie Cheverus 3-3 on Thursday. She also had a goal in a 2-0 win over Sanford.

James Opio, Deering football: A week after having to leave the game because of a wrist injury to his throwing arm, the junior quarterback threw three touchdown passes and ran for two other scores in the Rams’ 37-22 win at Noble.

Ethan Shain, Sanford football: The senior running back/defensive back was the difference in the fourth quarter as Sanford rallied past Biddeford, 20-12. He caught a touchdown pass and had two interceptions in the quarter, including the clincher with 25 seconds left. For the game he rushed for 35 yards and caught two passes for 34 more.

Will Shaugnessy, Brunswick boys’ cross country: A senior, Shaughnessy christened the first race on his school’s new 5K course by running to a nearly full-minute victory in 15 minutes, 30 seconds – a blazing pace of 4:54. In Maine high school history, only Ben True (2003), Josef Holt-Andrews (2013) and Luke Laverdiere (2017) have run faster.

Toni Stevenson, Portland girls’ soccer: A junior forward, Stevenson scored in a 2-0 victory over South Portland and converted a penalty kick in a 4-1 loss to unbeaten Scarborough. The PK marked the first time any team had scored on Scarborough (8-0) this season. The Bulldogs are 5-2-1, with the other loss coming against Cheverus, also unbeaten.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »