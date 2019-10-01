ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawyers in the case of a man accused of killing five people at a Maryland newspaper are scheduled to continue arguing about evidence.
Two days of pretrial hearings are set to begin Tuesday in the case against Jarrod Ramos.
Defense attorneys have complained to Judge Laura Ripken that they don’t believe prosecutors have shared evidence with them properly, which prosecutors deny.
The defense also is asking the judge to block or restrict prosecutors from using evidence of other crimes or bad acts during the trial.
Ramos has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible, Maryland’s version of the insanity defense. He’s charged with five counts of first-degree murder and other charges.
Three days of jury selection are scheduled to begin Oct. 30. The trial is set to start Nov. 4.
