FALMOUTH — Maine Audubon will hold its 32nd annual Apple Day Family Festival at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Gilsland Farm. The event is free to Audubon members and $7 per person for nonmembers. The day will be packed full of fall fun with games, workshops, cider-making and other activities. Also, visit the historic apple orchard to learn about bees and pollinators and why wildlife habitat preservation is so important.

