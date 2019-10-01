YARMOUTH — The Yarmouth Community Garden will hold a harvest dinner at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the high school, located at 286 West Elm St. Tickets, which are available at the door, are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. The event will feature garden produce, a silent auction and raffle, and kid-friendly activities. All proceeds will support expenses associated with the garden.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: