Maine’s child welfare agency on Tuesday said that the state needs to double the number of new caseworkers to handle an increasing number of complaints of abuse and neglect.

Lawmakers last session approved 33 additional caseworkers, and the Maine Office of Child and Family Services is currently hiring to fill those positions. On Tuesday, a report by the agency said an additional 33 are needed, which if approved would bring the total number of caseworkers to 380.

“Evidence is clear that when staff are overworked – whether this is the result of the overall workload, the caseload, or both – they are more likely to rush through their work,” according to the report, which was given to the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday. “This type of urgency does not benefit the families and can also result in mistakes and accidents that have implications for the health, safety and well-being of both staff and clients.”

Maine is also hiring additional support staff and supervisors for the caseworkers, boosting the workforce by an extra 29.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and state lawmakers will consider supplemental budget requests in January. The report is not an official supplemental budget request, said Jackie Farwell, spokeswoman for Maine DHHS.

The report said that during the past two years “OCFS has seen a tremendous increase in calls to intake, new assessments assigned to staff, and children in care. On July 1, 2018, there were 1,724 children in (state) care. On Sept. 1, 2019, there were 2,195,” the report said.

Also, calls of suspected abuse and neglect that were “deemed appropriate for assessment” surged from 7,463 in 2016 to 11,831 in 2018, an increase of 59 percent.

Maine officials are working on a number of reforms to the state’s child welfare system after the high-profile abuse deaths of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in February 2018 and 4-year-old Kendall Chick in December 2017.

Last week, OCFS director Todd Landry said the agency will also soon propose to revive a near-dormant family therapy initiative as a tool to prevent family problems from becoming acute. While details of that proposal will be coming later this fall, potentially dozens of therapists would be hired if lawmakers approved it.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: