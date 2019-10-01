Chebeague Island
Mon. 10/7 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen CIH
Durham
Mon. 10/7 6 p.m. Planning Board Workshop TO
Tues. 10/8 6:30 p.m. Select Board TO
Falmouth
Mon. 10/7 7 p.m. Conservation Commission TH
Thur. 10/10 6 p.m. Long Range Planning Advisory Committee TH
Freeport
Mon. 10/7 1 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board Workshop TH
Mon. 10/7 6 p.m. Library Board of Trustees FCL
Tues. 10/8 6 p.m. Conservation Commission FCL
Wed. 10/9 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission FCC
Thurs. 10/10 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission TH
North Yarmouth
Mon. 10/7 6:30 p.m. Communications Advisory Committee TO
Tues. 10/8 7 p.m. Planning Board TO
Thur. 10/10 7 p.m. Friends of Wescustogo TO
Pownal
Mon. 10/7 7 p.m. Select Board Workshop MH
Tues. 10/8 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Committee MH
Tues. 10/8 7 p.m. CIP Committee MH
Yarmouth
Thur. 10/3 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop LC
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Red Sox
Commentary: Can Red Sox devise a plan to get out of their payroll mess?
-
Cops & Courts
Rockland man sentenced to 9 months for selling drugs connected to death
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth Police Beat: Oct. 3
-
Arts & Entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sue British tabloid over private letter to her dad
-
Northern Forecaster
Yarmouth delays pay-per-bag, transfer station upgrades