9/23 at 12:59 a.m. Hamida Suja, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/23 at 1:52 a.m. Caitlin A. Morgan, 35, of Lewiston, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Kevin Nielsen on charges of operating after suspension, operating under the influence and two counts of violation of conditional release.

9/23 at 7:23 a.m. Michael A. Freeman, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Somerset Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on an outstanding warrant.

9/23 at 2:55 p.m. Allan Monga, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Stuart Street by Officer Michael Galietta on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/23 at 4:43 p.m. Bonnie L. Purcell, 58, of New Gloucester, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Heather Brake on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

9/23 at 5:52 p.m. Dale Eldridge, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/23 at 7:15 p.m. Gregory Waterman, 33, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/23 at 9:46 p.m. Jesse Coffin, 30, of Gorham, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jeremy Turner on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/24 at 5:40 a.m. Daniel Fox, 23, of Somerworth, New Hampshire, was arrested on Thompsons Point Road by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/24 at 7:59 a.m. Jesse Coffin, 30, of Gorham, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Marjory Clavet on charges of obstructing public ways and violation of conditional release.

9/24 at 9:43 a.m. Kate Sample, 36, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on a charge of assaultiing an emergency care provider.

9/24 at 11:26 a.m. Tyler Giuliani, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant.

9/24 at 11:58 a.m. Tony Walker, 43, address unlisted, was arrested on Western Promenade by Officer David Argitis on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/24 at 12:12 p.m. David Allen Norton, 37, address unlisted, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer James Oliver on charges of criminal trespass and public drinking.

9/24 at 2:15 p.m. Carl Langston, 30, of South Portland, was arrested on Prospect Street by Officer David Cote on charges of aggravated assault, two counts of violation of conditional release and an outstanding warrant.

9/24 at 5:39 p.m. Raymond J. Fields, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/24 at 7:37 p.m. Danielle Secor, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of theft by unlawful taking or transfer.

9/24 at 10:07 p.m. Michael L. Blanchette, 40, of Bangor, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Vincent Rozzi on charges of aggravated assault, criminal threatening, violation of conditional release and an outstanding warrant.

9/25 at midnight. Amandine Nkurunziza, 30, of Gray, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of assault.

9/25 at 1:02 a.m. Ryan K. Chesser, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/25 at 4:33 a.m. Kasene Mastroluca-Clark, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/25 at 9:14 a.m. Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Daniel Knight on a charge of assault.

9/25 at 1:04 p.m. Jesse Coffin, 30, of Gorham, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Majory Clavet on two counts of violation of conditional release and a charge of violation of protection order.

9/25 at 7:37 p.m. Matthew A. Villacci, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Blake Cunningham on an outstanding warrant.

9/25 at 8:51 p.m. Timothy P. Stevens, 58, of Portland, was arrested on Baxter Boulevard by Officer Eric Johnson on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/25 at 10:50 p.m. Shawn Braman, 46, address unlisted, was arrested on Kennebec Street by Officer Jesse Dana on a charge of fugitive from justice and three outstanding warrants.

9/26 at 12:51 a.m. Rodney A. Dixon, 50, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Benjamin Noyes on a charge of public drinking.

9/26 at 9:20 a.m. Edward Allen Stewart, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Daniel Knight on an outstanding warrant.

9/26 at 9:22 p.m. Jeremy Francis Feldbauer, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Helene Street by Officer Blake Cunningham on charges of aggravated assault and two counts of violation of conditional release.

9/26 at 9:47 p.m. Shandy R. Lebrun, 27, of Lewiston, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Kyle Knutson on a charge of assault.

9/27 at 12:45 a.m. Dylen A. Thompson, 25, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Ian Leitch on charges of aggravated assault and violation of conditional release.

9/27 at 2 a.m. Willie M. Mims, 38, of Hartford, Connecticut, was arrested on Franklin Street by Officer Timothy Farris on charges of operating after suspension and operating without a license.

9/27 at 2:20 a.m. Claude Edward Smith, 55, of Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of assault.

9/27 at 7:51 a.m. Joseph Bergeron, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/27 at 8:33 a.m. Brian S. French, 58, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of public drinking.

9/27 at 9:18 a.m. Scott Gardner, 52, of Raymond, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Lydia Ruetty on an outstanding warrant.

9/27 at 9:40 a.m. Robert Baldwin, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on a charge of public drinking.

9/27 at 6:33 p.m. Mark Turner, 49, address unlisted, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Henry Johnson on two outstanding warrants.

9/27 at 11:43 p.m. Shol M. Pasot, 27, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/28 at 12:52 a.m. Edward R. Pawlosky, 32, of Westbrook, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Cody Forbes on charges of robbery and violation of conditional release.

9/28 at 6:12 a.m. Dale A. Baker, 58, of Portland, was arrested on Sewall Street by Officer Ian Leitch on charges of assault and obstructing report of a crime or injury.

9/28 at 8:22 a.m. Sherry Peterson, 52, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Anthony Stewart on five outstanding warrants.

9/28 at 2:32 p.m. Shaun Cook, 47, of Oakland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Kevin Nielsen on a charge of assault.

9/29 at 2:23 a.m. Stephanie Shimko, 47, of Portland, was arrested on Oak Street by Officer Jeffrey Drew on charges of criminal threatening and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/29 at 4:33 a.m. Christine Guerra, 34, address unlisted, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, violation of conditional release and three outstanding warrants.

9/29 at 7:10 a.m. Rebecca Berry, 29, of Casco, was arrested on Taft Avenue by Officer Christopher Crout on a charge of assault.

9/29 at 7:53 p.m. Royce Guptill, 34, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Daniel Hondo on an outstanding warrant.

