FARMINGTON — Police are continuing to investigate an accident Monday in which a 5-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck on New Vineyard Road as he prepared to board a school bus.

As of Tuesday, the Farmington Police Department said it had determined the emergency lights on the school bus were not activated at the time of the accident, according to Officer Ryan Rosie.

“The student struck in this crash is doing well,” Rosie said, “and the Farmington Police Department would like to thank those involved who assisted with the collaborative effort to help this young child.”

The child was taken by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, police said. It was not clear Tuesday if the boy was still there or if he had been transferred to another hospital.

Police said they are not releasing the boy’s name because of his age.

“We understand (the child) is OK and is expected to make a full recovery,” Cote said.

The child was crossing the road, also known as Route 27, to get on an Regional School Unit 9 bus when the incident happened, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said Tuesday.

The 2017 Ford pickup was driven by Thomas Bessey, 39, of Madison, according to Cote.

Bessey was driving north on Route 27 and the school bus was in the southbound lane. The accident was reported at 8:14 a.m.

