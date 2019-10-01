HOCKEY

The Maine Mariners of the ECHL signed Jonathan Racine, a 26-year old, 6-2, 194-pound defenseman who was a member of the Portland Pirates in 2015-16.

Racine, a pro since the end of the 2012-13 season when he debuted with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage, was a third-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2011. Except for one game in the NHL, Racine played his first five years in the AHL. He has played primarily in the ECHL over the past two years, with the Manchester Monarchs in 2017-18 and the Brampton Beast last season. In his 44 games with the Beast, Racine enjoyed a career year, scoring seven goals with 13 assists.

NHL: Lee Stempniak, 36, retired from the NHL after playing for 10 teams (including the Boston Bruins) in 14 seasons.

Stempniak announced his decision through the players’ union. He says he is “extremely grateful to have lived my dream every day throughout my career.”

• San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was suspended for the first three games of the season for abuse of an official.

• Buffalo Sabres assistant coach Don Granato was hospitalized with pneumonia and will miss the start of the season.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Tottenham was picked off repeatedly by Bayern Munich in a humiliating 7-2 loss, the first time the English team has conceded seven goals in a home match in any competition in its 137-year history.

It was also the biggest margin of defeat by a team from England playing at home in any European competition.

Adding insult for Tottenham was the sight of Serge Gnabry, a former player at fierce rival Arsenal, scoring four of the goals for Bayern in a Group B game.

Real Madrid came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Club Brugge in Group A.

There were first victories in the group stage for Atletico Madrid, a 2-0 winner at Lokomotiv Moscow, and Juventus, a 3-0 winner at home to Bayer Leverkusen, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the third for his 127th goal in 164 Champions League matches.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City also won and have a maximum of six points from their opening two games.

FRANCE: French soccer club Nice says it has fired one of its players for stealing the watch of a teammate from the locker room.

Nice says the contract of 18-year-old foward Lamine Diaby Fadiga was canceled with immediate effect “following the theft of Kasper Dolberg’s watch from the professional first team’s changing room.”

FIFA: FIFA has imposed a life ban for bribery on Enrique Sanz, the former general secretary of North American soccer body CONCACAF.

Sanz was “Co-Conspirator No. 3” in a U.S. Department of Justice indictment in 2015, who allegedly arranged and took bribes linked to commercial deals for international soccer tournaments with other officials linked to FIFA.

TRACK & FIELD

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: American Donavan Brazier took command of the field at the halfway point and built a comfortable lead to win in a championship-record 1 minute 42.34 seconds in the 800 at Doha, Qatar.

Brazier also broke the 34-year-old U.S record of 1:42.60, set by Johnny Gray in 1985 at a meet in then-West Germany.

Noah Lyles of the U.S. won the 200 and Sam Kendricks of the U.S. defended his pole vault title.

BASEBALL

MAJORS: Pitching coach Doug White and bench coach Josh Paul will not return to the Los Angeles Angels next season.

The Angels announced the moves one day after firing Manager Brad Ausmus.

• The Cincinnati Reds fired hitting coach Turner Ward after one season.

• Mets slugger Pete Alonso visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum to donate the custom first-responder cleats and baseball bat he used in a game on Sept. 11.

Alonso presented the equipment to museum President Alice M. Greenwald. He says “it means the world” that the memorial wanted the gear for its permanent collection.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Former NBA GM and league executive Rod Thorn was hired by the Washington Wizards as a senior adviser to general manager Tommy Sheppard.

In the new role, Thorn will help Sheppard in free agency, the draft and other basketball operations matters.

GOLF

SUSPENSION: Bio Kim won the tournament and then lost his job. The Korea PGA suspended him for three years for making an obscene gesture at the crowd on the 16th hole of the final round of the won the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open because of noise from a cellphone camera.

Yonhap News Agency reports that Kim knelt before cameras and apologized to fans after his disciplinary hearing.

Yonhap also reports that Kim was fined 10 million won ($8,350).

BOXING

HALL OF FAME: Laila Ali is among the first female fighters to appear on the ballot for the 2020 class of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

The daughter of Muhammad Ali was joined by 11 others for an international panel of voters: Sumya Anani, Regina Halmich, Holly Holm, Susi Kentikian, Christy Martin, Lucia Rijker, Jisselle Salandy, Mary Jo Sanders, Laura Serrano, Ana Maria Torres and Ann Wolfe.

Bernard Hopkins, Shane Mosley and Timothy Bradley are among the dozen boxers added to the men’s modern ballot for 2020. The others are Jorge Arce, Vuyani Bungu, Joel Casamayor, Diego Corrales, Carl Froch, Sergio Martinez, Juan Manuel Marquez, Antonio Tarver and Israel Vazquez.

Balloting results will be announced in December. Induction is June 14 in Canastota, New York.

TENNIS

CHINA OPEN: Andy Murray continued his positive return to singles play after hip surgery with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7) win over 13th-ranked Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the first round at Beijing.

JAPAN OPEN: Novak Djokovic stepped up his comeback from injury, and made amends for his doubles exit at the Japan Open, by progressing to the second round of the singles at Tokyo.

Djokovic – attempting to win a title on his tournament debut for the 10th time – beat Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-2 and next faces local wild card entry Go Soeda.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous