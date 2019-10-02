Arrests

9/23 at 8:02 p.m. Charles Cunningham III, 37, of Spring Street, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles at Cedar and Union streets, and charged with operating after habitual offender revocation and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

9/24 at 10:33 a.m. Celena Caron, 48, of River Road, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

9/28 at 4:59 p.m. Christina Cross, 36, of Perryman Drive, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

9/28 at 10:29 p.m. Jeromi Frias, 33, of Karen Lane, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Weymouth Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

9/29 at 12:46 a.m. Dakota Rumery, 21, of Brookwood Court, Lisbon Falls, was arrested by Officer Whitney Burns on Maine Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/24 at 4:07 p.m. Spencer Trott, 34, of Springer Street, Richmond, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Pleasant Street on a charge of violating condition of release.

9/24 at 7:54 p.m. Ronald Dube Jr., 44, of Cumberland Street, was issued a summons by Officer Patrick Scott on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/27 at 10:43 a.m. Nathaniel Stafford, 18, of Summer Street, was issued a summons by Officer Brian Funke on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

9/27 at 8:01 p.m. James Brosseau, 23, of Timothy Lane, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer Brandon Curtis at Mill and Cumberland streets on a charge of violating condition of release.

9/29 at 5:25 p.m. Terry Himple Jr., 49, of Davis Court, was issued a summons by Officer Cory Iles on Davis Road on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

9/30 at 1:33 a.m. Slayden Lamarre, 23, of Pleasant Street, was issued a summons by Officer Brandon Curtis at Bath Road and Sills Drive on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

Fire calls

9/23 at 1:10 p.m. Structure fire on Chamberlain Avenue.

9/23 at 2:52 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Bath Road and Jordan Avenue.

9/24 at 6:09 a.m. Fire alarm on South Street.

9/24 at 2:31 and 4:13 p.m. Fire alarms on South Street.

9/24 at 4:47 p.m. Alarm on Amos Way.

9/26 at 10:20 a.m. Alarm on Pelican Street.

9/26 at noon. Structure fire on Jordan Avenue.

9/26 at 12:29 p.m. Alarm on Admiral Fitch Drive.

9/26 at 1:33 p.m. Alarm on Jordan Avenue.

9/26 at 2:27 p.m. Alarm on Terminal Road.

9/27 at 6:04 a.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

9/27 at 12:19 p.m. Alarm on Pelican Street.

9/28 at 9:21 a.m. Alarm on Medical Center Drive.

9/28 at 11:44 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

9/29 at 5:55 p.m. Alarm on Stone Street.

9/29 at 10:40 p.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

9/30 at 9:42 a.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

9/30 at 12:38 p.m. Alarm on McKeen Street.

9/30 at 12:59 p.m. Alarm on Cressey Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 72 calls from Sept. 23-Oct. 1.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: