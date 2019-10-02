Fall sports season halfway done, best yet to come- Southern edition

As September gives way to October, the drama is ramping up.

The first hardware of the fall sports season will be awarded Saturday and while the golf season might be coming to an end, things remain very interesting in football, soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country.

Here’s a recap of the week that was and a glimpse at what’s to come:

Football

Cape Elizabeth’s football team nearly sprung an epic upset Friday, giving three-time state champion Wells everything it could handle before losing, 34-33, to fall to 2-2 on the year. The teams went back and forth all night, as the Capers jumped out to a 6-0 lead, fell behind, 7-6, after one quarter, then went back on top on a 65-yard punt return for a score from Matt Laughlin. After the Warriors retook the lead, late in the first half, Nick Laughlin’s kickoff return for a touchdown made it 20-14 Cape Elizabeth at the break. The Warriors tied the score at 20-20 heading for the fourth period, where the Capers took the lead, but a Wells TD and two-point conversion put it up by one. The Warriors held a 34-27 lead late in regulation before Gannon Stewart hit Nick Laughlin with a 10-yard scoring pass on fourth down with 20 seconds to go. Cape Elizabeth went for two points and the win, but Stewart’s pass was batted down and the Capers fell agonizingly short of ending Wells’ win streak at 31.

“We needed to bring intensity and purpose and I felt like we brought that,” said Cape Elizabeth coach Sean Green. “(Wells) is the cream of the crop in Class C and I think we showed that we can play with anybody and my guys should believe that, too.”

The Capers (fifth in the Class C South Crabtree Points standings) host 3-0 Freeport in another key test Friday night (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story). The teams didn’t play in 2018.

In Class A, Scarborough improved to 3-1 after a 70-8 home rout of Edward Little. The Red Storm put it away by the end of the first quarter, scoring 41 unanswered points behind four scores from Thomas Galeckas (TD runs of 9-, 54-, 4- and 15-yards), Jarett Flaker (a 63-yard run) and Evan Morgan (a 58-yard touchdown pass from Chase Cleary). Cleary had a 14-yard scoring run and Galeckas struck paydirt twice more (from 18- and 5-yards out) to push the lead to 62-0 at halftime. After a scoreless third period, Samuel Rumelhart scored on a 34-yard run and added a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter for Scarborough’s final points.

The Red Storm (fourth in Class A) goes to 2-2 Deering Friday night. Last year, Scarborough beat the visiting Rams, 46-7.

South Portland had its two-game win streak snapped and fell to 2-2 and eighth in Class B South following a 26-14 home loss to Massabesic. The Red Riots, playing without injured quarterback Anthony Poole, grabbed a quick 7-0 lead on a 54-yard scoring scamper from Connor Dobson, but the next 26 points went to the visitors. A late 9-yard TD pass from Luca Desjardins to Isaac Sobey was too little, too late.

“(The Mustangs) played well and we turned the ball over too many times in crucial situations and didn’t convert at crucial times,” lamented South Portland first-year coach Aaron Filieo. “We didn’t make plays when we had to.”

The Red Riots travel to 2-2 Gorham for a pivotal test Friday. The teams didn’t play last season.

Boys’ soccer

South Portland’s boys’ soccer team has won three in a row and improved to 6-1-1 and first in the Class A South Heal Points standings after downing visiting Portland (4-2) and Marshwood (2-1). Against the Bulldogs, Alberto Kissaka had two goals and Damir Brkic and Anthony Perron also tickled the twine. In the win over the Hawks, Brkic and Kissaka each scored once. The Red Riots go to Massabesic Friday and host defending regional champion Gorham Tuesday of next week.

Scarborough, meanwhile, has won four in a row and improved to 6-0-2 and second in Class A South after beating visiting Sanford (2-0) and Massabesic (7-0). Peter O’Brien and Daniel Travers had the goals against the Spartans. In the win over the Mustangs, Zander Haskell had three goals, while Zach Chaisson, Jared Glidden, Aidan Joyce and Nolan Matthews each added one. The Red Storm are at Noble Saturday and visit Kennebunk Monday.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth was 2-5-1 and 12th in the Heals after losses at defending Class C state champion Waynflete (3-1) and York (2-1) and a 2-2 home tie against Greely. The Capers only goal at the Flyers came on an “own goal.”

Charlie Dall scored the goal in the loss to the Wildcats. Against the Rangers, Dylan Hewitt scored twice in the first half, but the Capers couldn’t hold the lead.

“It was important for us to get some (Heal Points),” said Cape Elizabeth coach Ben Raymond. “We needed them. More important, we played well and competed. We competed really hard and they competed really hard. It was a good back-and-forth game.”

The Capers visit Yarmouth in a playoff rematch Saturday and host Lake Region Tuesday of next week.

Greater Portland Christian School fell to 0-7 and 15th in Class D South after losses at Seacoast Christian (9-0) and Rangeley (5-0). The Lions are at Richmond Friday and visit Chop Point Monday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, defending Class B champion Cape Elizabeth made it six wins in a row and improved to 7-1 and first in Class B South after beating visiting Waynflete (6-1) and York (2-0) and host Greely (2-0). Against the Flyers, Maggie Cochran scored four times and Penny Haydar and Laura Ryer also had goals. In the win over the Wildcats, Ryer and Karli Chapin scored. Against the Rangers, Chapin and Abbey Agrodnia had the goals. The Capers welcome Yarmouth Saturday and play at Lake Region Tuesday of next week.

Two-time defending Class A South champion Scarborough improved to 9-0 after wins at Sanford (5-0) and Massabesic (6-0). Sarah Callahan had two goals, while Ali Mokriski, Caitlin Noiles and Ashley Sabatino finished with one apiece versus the Spartans. In the win over the Mustangs, Mokriski and Abby Drapeau each scored twice, while Sabatino an Grace Pettingill also had a goal. The Red Storm (fifth in Class A South) host Noble Friday and are at Marshwood Thursday of next week.

South Portland dropped to 1-7 and 13th in Class A South after losses at Portland (2-0) and Marshwood (4-2). The Red Riots welcome Massabesic Friday and go to Gorham Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team beat visiting Kennebunk, 3-1, last week, then fell to 5-3 and ninth in Class A South following Monday’s 1-0, double-overtime loss at Westbrook. Bella Turner had two goals and Carrie Timpson also rattled the cage against the Rams. The Red Storm hosted Windham Wednesday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), visit Thornton Academy Friday and welcome Noble Tuesday of next week.

South Portland has won successive games for the first time this year, improving to 4-6 and 13th in Class A South after edging host Marshwood (1-0) and beating visiting Portland/Deering (5-1). Lucie Beaulieu and Lydia Grant each scored twice and Sydney Mitschele also had a goal in the win over the Bulldogs.

“We’re playing our best field hockey now,” Grant said. “We’ve definitely improved from the beginning. We’re working together and being positive.”

“We’re getting some momentum going,” first-year Red Riots coach Sarah Millington said. “We needed to bring it in the second half and I told them that at halftime.”

South Portland hosts defending Class A champion Biddeford Friday, plays at Sanford Tuesday, then welcomes Cheverus Thursday of next week.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth was 4-5 and sixth after a 3-0 home loss to Poland and a 2-1 win at Yarmouth. Grace Gray and Kaitlyn Norrad had the goals in the victory. The Capers hosted Freeport Wednesday, go to Wells Friday and play at Traip Academy Tuesday of next week.

Volleyball

Cape Elizabeth’s volleyball team enjoyed a 3-0 win at Westbrook last Wednesday, then fell to 5-3 Monday after a hard-fought, heartbreaking five-game (24-26, 25-17, 25-16, 19-25, 7-15) home loss to defending Class A champion Falmouth. The Capers got 30 assists from Corina Page and 21 service points from Abi Bisceglie.

“We’re always scrappy,” Cape Elizabeth coach Sarah Boeckel said. “We always play good defense. We dig and dig and fight for points. We just got tight at a really bad time.”

The Capers (fourth in Class B) hosted York Thursday and go to Biddeford Wednesday of next week.

Scarborough improved to 7-0 with recent 3-0 wins over visiting Portland (25-20, 25-8, 25-7) and host Marshwood. The Red Storm (second in Class A) hosted Falmouth in a showdown Thursday (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story), go to defending Class B champion Yarmouth Saturday and welcome Massabesic Tuesday of next week.

South Portland was 6-2 and fourth in Class A following a three-set (25-18, 25-16, 25-9) home win over Sanford and a three-set victory (25-22, 25-15, 25-21) at Thornton Academy. Against the Spartans, Maria Degifico had 10 kills, Kaleisha Towle added nine kills, and Ashley Aceto finished with 27 assists. Aceto had 23 assists and Towle nine kills in the win over the Golden Trojans. The Red Riots were home versus Deering Thursday and visit Kennebunk Monday.

Cross country

Scarborough’s cross country team ran with Bonny Eagle, Cheverus, Massabesic and Thornton Academy last weekend at Biddeford. The boys were first, as Tristram Coffin (16 minutes, 7 seconds) and Erik LoSacco (16:53) took the top two individual spots. The Red Storm girls finished second behind Bonny Eagle, despite Kayla Werner (19:49) and Kristen Werner (20:35) placing 1-2.

South Portland joined Deering, Falmouth, Portland and Sanford at Westbrook. The Red Riots boys were fourth. Nic Borelli was sixth individually (17:14.96). The girls came in fifth. Isabella Carrier was sixth individually in 22:42.16.

Cape Elizabeth ran with Waynflete and York at Greely. The girls were first, as Lila Gaudrault was the top individual (19:32). In the boys’ race, won by York, the Capers were third, despite Jack Bassett’s first-place individual finish (16:54).

Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough and South Portland will next take part in the Belfast Festival of Champions Saturday.

Golf

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association golf state qualifier was contested Monday. Scarborough’s team score of 335 was good for fourth and allowed the Red Storm to make the cut. South Portland (350) placed seventh and fell short.

In last week’s Western Maine Conference qualifier, Cape Elizabeth had a team score of 336. good for second behind York, and the Capers qualified for states.

Cape Elizabeth’s Aidan Lee, (an 18-hole score of 79) and Shephard Smith (84), Scarborough’s Alden Griffiths (81) and Peter Malia (83) and South Portland’s Lucas Flaherty (80) qualified as individuals.

Cape Elizabeth finished the regular season 9-1-2, Scarborough 5-3 and South Portland 3-5.

The team state match is Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

The individual state match is Saturday, Oct. 12, also at Natanis.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]forecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

