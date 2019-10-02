<!-- The following message will be displayed to users with unsupported browsers: --> Your browser does not support the <code>iframe</code> HTML tag. Try viewing this in a modern browser like Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Internet Explorer 9 or later.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff warned the White House Wednesday that “we’re not fooling around here” on the impeachment inquiry as Democrats announced that they would subpoena documents related to Trump’s July phone call with the leader of Ukraine.

Schiff warned the White House that stonewalling could lead to an additional article of impeachment on obstruction of justice.

“We’re not fooling around here,” Schiff said as he appeared with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) at a news conference on Capitol Hill shortly after House Democrats announced that they would subpoena the White House for documents. The subpoena will go out this week or next, Schiff said.

Democrats, he added, “are deeply concerned about Secretary Pompeo’s effort now to potentially interfere with witnesses whose testimony is needed before our committee.”

Pelosi said Democrats “place ourselves in a time of urgency” and observed that the country’s founders never thought they would have a president “kick those guardrails” of checks and balances provided by the Constitution.

Earlier Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged during a news conference in Rome that he listened to the call on which Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son.

Trump continued to hurl insults at Pelosi and Schiff as they conducted their news conference, and he later referred the impeach inquiry as “BULLSHIT.”

Writing on Twitter, Trump dismissed comments by Pelosi that House Democrats continue to want to work with the White House on lowering prescription drug prices and trade.

“She is incapable of working on either,” Trump said of Pelosi. “It is just camouflage for trying to win an election through impeachment. The Do Nothing Democrats are stuck in mud!”

Trump also sought to make the case that Schiff compares unfavorably to Pompeo.

“Adam B. Schiff should only be so lucky to have the brains, honor and strength of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo,” Trump tweeted. “For a lowlife like Schiff, who completely fabricated my words and read them to Congress as though they were said by me, to demean a First in Class at West Point, is SAD!”

At a hearing last week, Schiff presented an embellished version of Trump’s phone call with Zelensky. He later said it was meant as a parody and said that should have been apparent to Trump.

Shortly after the new conference wrapped up, Trump returned to Twitter.

“The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306,” he wrote, referring to the electoral college results in the election. “Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it!”

The State Department’s inspector general is also expected to meet with staff of key committees on Capitol Hill in the afternoon to share documents related to Ukraine.

In a memo issued Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) said the House plans to subpoena the White House as part of its impeachment inquiry into the president.

“The White House’s flagrant disregard of multiple voluntary requests for documents — combined with stark and urgent warnings from the Inspector General about the gravity of these allegations — have left us with no choice but to issue this subpoena,” Cummings said in the memo.

The subpoena will be issued Friday, according to Cummings’s memo.

The memo said the subpoena will seek documents that the committee first requested on Sept. 9.

This story will be updated.

