U.S. Border Patrol agents used a biometric device to apprehend a man Sunday in Auburn who had entered the country illegally.

The agents, who are stationed in Rangeley, were called by Auburn police to assist them interrogate a man they said has been “acting in an elusive manner and provided multiple names and dates of births to officers in order to avoid identification.”

Border patrol agents used a mobile biometric device, which uses fingerprints, facial recognition and voice recognition, to identify the man as a Mexican national. He was transported to the Rangeley Border Patrol Station for processing, where agents determined that he had been ordered removed from the United States by a judge on Nov. 13, 2016.

A warrant for his deportation was issued Jan. 5, 2017, after the man failed to appear in court. The man told agents he had been living in Ohio, Indiana and Maine while using aliases. He entered the United States illegally in 2010 after crossing the Arizona border.

“The technology available to Border Patrol agents continues to evolve, and helps agents perform their duties quicker and safer while working in the field,” said Jason Owens, Chief Patrol Agent for the Border Patrol in Maine.

