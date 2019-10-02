I live in Ward 4, and I’m writing to endorse William Doyle for Saco’s next mayor.

I believe Saco is overdue for a revitalization and that to meet our current challenges, it’s time for change at the top.

Saco needs to refocus on the quality of the education we provide our kids, to modernize our commercial centers, including downtown and Camp Ellis, and to expand our tax base with industry and tourism. I believe that Bill Doyle is the person to accomplish this.

He is committed to balancing the needs of various interests. His vision will bring in new sources of revenue and new families. His integrity will help ensure that our government has the transparency and ethics we need to have confidence in our leaders. His experience as a negotiator is what we need to bring our city government, school administration and citizens together.

Please support Bill Doyle for Saco’s next mayor.

Michael Burman

Saco

