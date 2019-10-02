I live in Ward 4, and I’m writing to endorse William Doyle for Saco’s next mayor.
I believe Saco is overdue for a revitalization and that to meet our current challenges, it’s time for change at the top.
Saco needs to refocus on the quality of the education we provide our kids, to modernize our commercial centers, including downtown and Camp Ellis, and to expand our tax base with industry and tourism. I believe that Bill Doyle is the person to accomplish this.
He is committed to balancing the needs of various interests. His vision will bring in new sources of revenue and new families. His integrity will help ensure that our government has the transparency and ethics we need to have confidence in our leaders. His experience as a negotiator is what we need to bring our city government, school administration and citizens together.
Please support Bill Doyle for Saco’s next mayor.
Michael Burman
Saco
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Strimling will balance development, affordable-housing solutions
-
Business
The Wrap: New ramen shop coming to Portland, JP’s Bistro moving, and ‘Truck or Treat’
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Willing to weigh diverse perspectives, Thibodeau will be effective mayor
-
Editorials
Our View: Focus on hunting safety has made the Maine woods more secure for everyone
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Global’s concessions are too little, too late
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.