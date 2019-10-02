For months, residents of South Portland have pressured their city to curb huge oil tanks spewing noxious smells – tanks they say hurt their health and are an eyesore.
Global Partners just responded, claiming it will:
• Spend $400,000 to install odor-control equipment on its tanks.
• Contribute $15,000 to an air-monitoring system that the Department of Environmental Protection deployed in South Portland.
• Set up a website where residents can log air-quality complaints.
South Portland Mayor Claude Morgan said, “Global has listened to the residents. We’ve been meeting with Global folks and we’ve been telling them, ‘Forget about the consent decree and focus on what you’ve heard.’ There’s been a sea change and they’re responding to it.”
Respectfully, I disagree with the mayor. Global “heard” South Portland, but didn’t listen. Its air-quality complaint website is tantamount to the fox guarding the henhouse.
Many here want to replace the tanks with something better. We certainly deserve lovely parks no less than Cape Elizabethans, and beautiful development no less than Portlanders. And maybe South Portland wants to sequester carbon by planting trees on the land under the tanks.
Nothing short of removing these tanks would amount to “listening.”
Still, I applaud South Portland’s mayor and City Council. Councilor April Caricchio and other officials have been stellar climate leaders.
But let’s be clear: The value of Global’s concession is smaller than the momentum of this movement. And it is far smaller than the lost tax revenue, ecological services and alternative development that these tanks are forestalling.
Michael Kebede
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Strimling will balance development, affordable-housing solutions
-
Business
The Wrap: New ramen shop coming to Portland, JP’s Bistro moving, and ‘Truck or Treat’
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Willing to weigh diverse perspectives, Thibodeau will be effective mayor
-
Editorials
Our View: Focus on hunting safety has made the Maine woods more secure for everyone
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Global’s concessions are too little, too late
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.