The announcement of a new Sun Life headquarters in Portland, while welcome news, also brings into focus one of the main challenges that will become more acute as businesses continue to flock to our city. Places like San Francisco and even Boston have become unaffordable for the middle and working class. We are in danger of going down the same path.
It’s critical we elect a mayor who represents all the people of Portland and strives to maintain a healthy mix of residents. Mayor Ethan Strimling has been and will continue to be the strongest voice for balancing development with affordable-housing solutions. Examples include allocating funds from the Wex property sale into the city’s housing trust, advocating for a higher ratio of affordable units in new housing developments and fighting for tenants’ rights.
Please re-elect Mayor Strimling to make sure that our city remains a diverse, welcoming place for all.
Mary Seidler
Portland
