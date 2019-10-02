BHS Class of ’69 pays it forward with new scholarship

The Brunswick High School Class of 1969 created the BHS Class of 1969 Award Fund at the class’ 50th reunion at Thomas Point Beach on Aug. 10.

About 140 classmates and their guests celebrated the achievement and remembered those who passed away and class members who are military veterans.

Classmate donations and proceeds from a silent auction at the reunion totaled $4,250, which was presented to BASAF on Aug. 28 at Brunswick High School.

The new scholarship will be administered under the umbrella of the Brunswick Area Student Aid Fund. The class hopes to grow the scholarship fund and encourages other Brunswick and Mt. Ararat reunion classes to consider establishing an award fund as well.

Bath woman named new leader of MMCA

Following an extensive search, the board of directors of Midcoast Maine Community Action voted unanimously on Aug. 26 to hire Claire Berkowitz as president/CEO. She will assume her new role in mid-October.

Berkowitz has served as executive director of the Maine Children’s Alliance since 2013, and she serves on the board of United Way of Midcoast Maine. A longtime resident of Bath, she previously held nonprofit leadership roles at the Bath Youth Meetinghouse & Skatepark and the Bath United Church of Christ.

“We are thrilled to welcome Claire Berkowitz as our next president and CEO,” Board Chairman Ian Duggan said. “Her experience … has prepared her well for this new role, and her passionate advocacy for Maine’s children and families will help drive the MMCA’s next chapter of growth and successful service to our communities.”

Berkowitz will be replacing Jessica Tysen, who has led the MMCA’s staff for 27 years as president/CEO.

“I look forward to working with the committed staff and dedicated board of directors to support the mission and vision of this essential organization,” Berkowitz said. “I am excited to join the MMCA team.”

Mid Coast Hospital celebrates successful golf tournament

Mid Coast Hospital’s 26th Annual Golf Fore! Health Classic on Sept. 10 was deemed a great success, raising more than $57,000 to support community health.

A full roster of golfers participated in this year’s tournament at the Brunswick Golf Club, bringing the number of teams to 36, with a total of 144 players. The golf classic raised $57,160 for the Mid Coast Center for Community Health and Wellness, one of the highest fundraising totals in the tournament’s nearly three-decade history.

The Mid Coast Center for Community Health and Wellness offers a variety of wellness programs, education and resources. Programs offered focus on cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, medical exercise, weight loss, stress reduction, tobacco cessation and healthy eating. The center also offers clinical care, workshops, support groups, literature and online resources on an array of important issues for all ages, including mental health.

“The incredible outpouring of support that our organization receives each year for this tournament, not only from our dedicated staff members and volunteers, but local business sponsors, community members, and Mid Coast–Parkview Health board members, is truly remarkable,” said Randee Reynolds, vice president for Community Health. “The funds we have received will allow the center to expand its programming and, in turn, continue to build a healthier community in the years to come.”

