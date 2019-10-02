WESTBROOK — The Planning Board Tuesday night gave final approval for a 100-child daycare at the site of the former Rocky Hill Manor assisted living facility at 511 Bridge St.

Residents at the board’s meeting spoke against the daycare, developed by Chase Custom Homes, before the board voted 5-3 to approve it.

“I feel this would be a downgrade for my home and life,” said Mariah Lundy, an abutting neighbor.

Lundy, along with a few other neighbors, said she was concerned about noise from the children playing outside and increased traffic on Bridge Street.

Representatives of Chase Custom Homes said a treeline will be a sufficient sound buffer. Traffic, they said, wouldn’t be heavily impacted because there will be two half-day programs at the day care and the 100 children would not be arriving at the same time.

“This is not just another day care. This will have meaning, direction and guidance for taking these youngsters, putting them through a program and helping them move forward in life,” John Chase, owner and CEO of Chase Custom Homes, said in a previous interview.

The Planning Board also heard a proposal Tuesday to turn the former Tim Horton’s at 150 Main St. into a branch of the Cumberland County Federal Credit Union branch.

In addition, the board looked at an updated Rock Row plan for six subdivisions, up from three, to reflect changes in an initial plan to have Walmart as a tenant. Market Basket has since replaced the Walmart plan and the subdivision plan will make the site easier to lease, Rock Row says.

No action was taken on either of those items and both issues will go back before the board.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: