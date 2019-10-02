The following winter markets will be open for business from fall to spring:

Bath Winter Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon, November through April, Bath Freight Shed, 27 Commercial St.

Brunswick Winter Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. beginning Nov. 9, Ft. Andross, 10 Maine St, Brunswick.

Cumberland & Falmouth Winter Market, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Wednesdays, November and December, Allen Sterling & Lothrop Greenhouse, 191 US Route 1, Falmouth.

Topsham-Midcoast Winter Market, Fridays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. November through April, 39 Burbank Ave., Brunswick Landing.

Food & Beverage Events in the Southern Midcoast

Oct. 5

Maine Beer Company hosts Fall Flannel Fest, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. to celebrate the release of Fall, the coffee stout made with cold brew coffee from Coffee by Design. Also available: coffee from Coffee by Design, apple cider, apple cider donuts, and music from Darlin’ Corey. Patagonia is donating some flannels to be raffled to benefit 1% for the Planet.

Oct. 8

Make and Can Spiced Pear Jam, Merrymeeting Adult Education, 6-8:30 p.m., $40. Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, 729-7323.

Oct.13

Street Food Lunch Series resumes at Tao Yuan with street food from Singapore, $48/person, 22 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 725-9002, reservations recommended.

Oct. 17

Bread Baking Class at Now You’re Cooking, 6-8 p.m., $50/person, reservations required. 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402.

Oct. 19

Maine Oysterfest at Harvest on the Harbor, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Brickyard South, Thompson’s Point, Portland. “Learn how to shuck” booths, lots of tastings. Tickets $65 and $90 + ticket fee at harvestontheharbor.com.

Oct. 23

Muddy Rudder Wine Dinner highlighting wines from J. Lohr Vineyards, 6-9 p.m., $68/person. The speaker will be Shauna Troy, regional manager for J. Lohr. Featured wine is Carol’s Vineyard Chardonnay, with all proceeds from sales supporting breast cancer research. 1335 US Route 1, Yarmouth, 846-3082, reservations required.

Oct. 24

Cooking Chinese Together at Frontier Café, 5 p.m., $75/person includes instruction and dinner. Beer and wine priced separately. 14 Maine St., Ft. Andross, Brunswick, 725-5222, reservations required.

Oct. 30

Sedgeley Place’s Fall Wine Dinner, 6-9 p.m., reservations required. Reception includes a variety of hors d’oeuvres followed by a multi-course dinner. 54 Sedgeley Road, Greene, 946-5990.

Nov. 7

Soup Basics Class at Now You’re Cooking, 6-8 p.m., $50/person, reservations required. 49 Front St., Bath, 443-1402.

