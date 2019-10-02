Arrests

9/23 at 1:08 a.m. Alicia M. Santamore, 36, of Saco Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Saco Street by Officer Aaron Erickson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

9/26 at 12:01 p.m. Daniel A. Rusch, 29, of Clarry Hill Road, Union, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Jessica LaRose on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/27 at 6:20 a.m. George M. Smith, 55, of Newbury Street, Auburn, was arrested on Plaza Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating after habitual offenses.

9/27 at 4:20 p.m. Amer H. Radhi, 51, no address listed, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

9/28 at 1:41 p.m. Melissa A. Fletcher, 39, of Rothway Avenue, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Macaulay on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

9/28 at 10:26 p.m. William G. Charland, 35, of Union Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Payne Road and Cabela Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

9/24 at 6:48 a.m. Jason A. Browne, 44, of Portland Road, Saco, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Municipal Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/25 at 1:10 p.m. Beth E. Gilman, 69, of Captains Road, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on Pine Point Road and Snow Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

9/25 at 9:34 p.m. Christopher L. Johnson, 27, of Main Street, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of operating without a license.

9/29 at 1:42 a.m. Timothy J. McInnis, 49, of Maggie Lane, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Sawyer Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

9/29 at 5:11 a.m. Hope A. Cote, 18, of Wildwood Lane, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/29 at 4:52 p.m. Icesis M. Stanwood-Carpenter, 22, of Portland Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

9/29 at 4:52 p.m. Victoria L. Tranchemontagne, 25, of Portland Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

9/23 at 11:14 a.m. Alarm call on South Street in Gorham.

9/24 at 8:55 a.m. Alarm call on South Street in Gorham.

9/24 at 7:59 p.m. Alarm call on Oceanwood Drive.

9/25 at 11:56 a.m. Unpermitted burn on U.S. Route 1.

9/25 at 12:53 p.m. Alarm call on Mahlon Avenue in Gorham.

9/25 at 2:16 p.m. Alarm call on County Road in Westbrook.

9/25 at 5:20 p.m. Alarm call on Alfred Street in Biddeford.

9/25 at 11:46 p.m. Alarm call on County Road in Gorham.

9/27 at 5:09 p.m. Alarm call on Flaggy Meadow Road in Gorham.

9/27 at 8:58 p.m. Alarm call on Payne Road.

9/28 at 8:43 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Eastern Road.

9/28 at 10:22 p.m. Alarm call on Maple Street in Gorham.

9/29 at 12:08 p.m. Alarm call on Branch Drive in Gorham.

9/29 at 5:17 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Pine Oak Drive.

EMS

The Scarborough Fire Department received 44 calls from Sept. 23-29.

