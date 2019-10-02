Arrests

9/24 at 11:27 p.m. Devin St. Pierre, 24, of Riverside Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Bypass Drive on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/28 at 11:27 p.m. Shane Burnham, 33, of Foxcroft Drive, Scarborough, was arrested by Officer Mathew Bowers on Chad Drive on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9/29 at 4:04 p.m. Sandra Lessard, 42, of Elm Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Elm Street.

9/29 at 6:43 p.m. Daniel Palmer, 51, of Hanson Drive, was arrested on a warrant by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Hanson Drive.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 23-30.

Fire calls

9/24 at 11:05 a.m. Fire alarm on Black Cherry Lane.

9/24 at 10:12 p.m. Fire alarm on Amanda Drive.

9/25 at 9:28 p.m. Mutual aid to Brunswick.

9/26 at 1:34 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Eagles Way.

9/27 at 7:53 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

9/28 at 10:46 a.m. Medical call on Bypass Drive.

9/28 at 11:49 a.m. Medical call on Lewiston Road.

9/29 at 4:10 p.m. Utility problem on Interstate 295.

9/29 at 4:41 p.m. Utility problem on Rhoades Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Sept. 23-30.

