WINDHAM — The Windham Hill United Church of Christ is sponsoring an Electronic Waste Recycling event on Oct. 12.

Cell phones, laptops, computer towers, printers and monitors and TVs are all acceptable, but household appliances are not, including stoves, refrigerators, microwaves and vacuum cleaners.

All monetary donations are used to cover the cost of organizing the event and to support local missions.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Windham Mall, 795 Roosevelt Trail. Attendees should enter the mall at Veterans Memorial Drive next to Friendly’s.

Residents from other towns are welcome to participate. For more information, contact the church office at 892-4217.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: