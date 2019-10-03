AUGUSTA — Employees at the Maine State Police Crime Lab were evacuated this morning after a reported odor of gas at the building.
Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said lab personnel detected the odor and Augusta Fire Department responded to the leak around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
He was not sure if the leak had been resolved around 11 a.m. Thursday. McCausland said some employees at the nearby Maine State Police Troop D barracks were also evacuated.
The lab is at 26 Hospital St.
The lab, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Maine State Police Troop D barracks and several nearby homes were evacuated on July 15 after an excavator hit a natural gas line.
Central Maine fire department officials told the Kennebec Journal earlier this month that departments are hearing more gas-related calls in the wake of the fatal explosion in Farmington. Capt. Michael Bell of the Farmington Fire Rescue Department was killed in an explosion earlier this month at the LEAP central office at 313 Farmington Falls Road. Investigators said more than 400 gallons of propane leaked before the explosion.
This story will be updated.
