Homeless in Gorham

Police learned that a suspicious vehicle at 10 p.m. on Aug. 29 in the municipal parking lot belonged to a homeless woman. She left for a friend’s house in Steep Falls, police said.

Arrests

Michael W. Deschaine, 48, Gray Road, Gorham, on July 30 on a charge of operating after suspension, on Gray Road.

Imdad N. Hossain, 23, Joseph Drive, Gorham, on Aug. 2 on a charge of aggravated assault, on Joseph Drive.

Erica A. Boissonneault, 50, Cotton Drive, Gorham, on Aug. 4 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), on the bypass.

Benjamin D. Cole, 42, Deer Hill Avenue, Standish, on Aug. 5 on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, and imprudent speed, on Huston Road.

Gregory A. Fraser, 34, Brackett Road, Cornish, on Aug. 5 on charges of operating under the influence (drugs or combo) – one prior; and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, in Gorham.

