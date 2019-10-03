I’ve known Michael Foley for 16 years since he began serving the community and I believe he has the skills Westbrook needs to secure our future. He is an experienced and effective leader who will do his homework, listen to everyone and bring a common sense approach to issues facing our community.

His past experience on the School Committee,City Council, various boards and committees and with community organizations has equipped him with the valuable experience needed to lead our city as its top elected official. As chairman of the Finance Committee and former vice president of the City Council, Michael has developed proven skills with respect to budgets and public policy that clearly shows he is creative and skilled at working with budgets and people.

Michael is thoughtful about the issues our city faces. He has a well defined plan to address finances, economic development, public safety and leadership for the future of our city. He is collaborative, smart and knows how to get things done. He represents the next generation of leadership so beneficial to our city. I encourage everyone to join me in supporting Michael Foley for mayor of Westbrook.

John Bernier

Westbrook

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: