Can Portland afford this mayor? Consider his first actions: expanding his office space (at what cost?); hiring an assistant and advertising the job at almost his own salary; essentially proclaiming himself boss of Portland; costing taxpayers legal fees to confirm the charter’s clarity – the mayor has limited authority.
And consider wasted time and energy required by the City Council and administration dealing with his grandstanding and need for attention. He is so needy as to publicly proclaim credit for work of the whole council, getting sore and vindictive if denied their adulation.
Portland can’t afford this mayor. But there are communities that might: Palm Beach, the Hamptons and Silicon Valley come to mind.
I will not vote to re-elect Mr. Strimling, and in so deciding, I afford him the opportunity to seek political advantages in a community with financial resources commensurate with his personal desires.
Robert Kahn
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Notes: Oct. 3
-
American Journal
Westbrook Notes: Oct. 3
-
American Journal
Looking Back: Oct. 3
-
American Journal
60 years ago: Oct. 3
-
American Journal
Here’s Something: Climate strikers fail to appreciate gains, elders
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.