The owner of Mash Tun, an Old Port restaurant and bar, plans to open a new restaurant at 47 Wharf St. serving Mexican- and Southwest-style burritos.
Jefe Juan’s, which means “Boss Juan,” will feature some of the favorite recipes of Juan Cordero, the chef at Mash Tun, according to owner Rick Binet of South Portland.
The sample menu includes pork, chicken, beef and barbacoa burritos, large and small, served with either pinto or black beans. Chips and salsa, salads, cheese plates, lobster rolls and a Mexican lobster cocktail will also be available.
The restaurant and bar will have 50-60 seats. The target opening date is Nov. 15.
