A Portland franchise of Copper Branch, a chain of quick-serve vegan restaurants, will open at Canal Plaza later this fall. It will be the first Copper Branch to open in Maine.

Copper Branch, founded in Canada, has franchises in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Portland franchise will be owned and operated by Chris and Melissa Hooper of Cape Elizabeth, according to the restaurant application filed with the city. It will be located at 0 Canal Plaza, the round building in between 2 and 3 Canal Plaza, in the Old Port.

The 26-seat restaurant, which has a target opening date of Nov. 1, will serve an all-day breakfast menu featuring items such as avocado toast and gluten-free blueberry waffles. The menu also includes a selection of plant-based sandwiches; chilis; soups; sides; smoothies; and veggie burgers, such as a shiitake-teriyaki burger on an organic kamut bun. Copper Branch will offer “power bowls” as well, filled with vegetables and other whole foods.

Copper Branch Portland will serve beer and wine.

