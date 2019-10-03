TRACK AND FIELD

Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain won the women’s 400 meters in the third-fastest time ever, leaving Shaunae Miller-Uibo still without a world championship title in the race at Doha, Qatar.

Naser, who was born in Nigeria as Ebelechukwu Agbapuonwu and later switched allegiance to Bahrain, took the lead on the second turn and held off Miller-Uibo on the last stretch to win in 48.14 seconds. That’s the fastest anyone has run in the 34 years since Marita Koch of East Germany set the world record at 47.60.

Shericka Jackson won bronze for Jamaica in 49.47.

• Niklas Kaul of Germany won gold in the decathlon after a strong finish in the javelin and 1,500 meters.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Mickey Callaway was fired by the New York Mets after missing the playoffs in both of his seasons as manager.

The move came four days after New York wrapped up an 86-76 season that marked a nine-win improvement over his 2018 debut.

TENNIS

CHINA OPEN: Naomi Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam champion from Japan, won the final 10 games and beat Alison Riske 6-4, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals at Beijing.

Osaka served seven aces and stretched her winning streak to seven matches.

JAPAN OPEN: David Goffin, who reached the final in both of his previous appearances at the tournament in Tokyo, advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Denis Shapovalov, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2).

OLYMPICS

2020 GAMES: Tokyo Olympic organizers and two government bodies building venues for next year’s games have until the end of the month to agree to outside inspections on construction sites.

The international trade union has been critical for several years of labor practices at venues. Issues include health and safety, the treatment of migrant workers, the use of subcontractors, and wages. Four deaths have been linked to work on Olympic venues.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics, the league MVP, has a herniated disk in her back.

She left Game 2 of the finals Tuesday night after playing only a few minutes in the first quarter because of back spasms. She didn’t return and an MRI revealed the herniated disk Wednesday. The series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 at Connecticut on Sunday.

• The WNBA is looking into an obscenity-laced speech that included racial epithets made by Los Angeles General Manager Penny Toler in the locker room after the Sparks lost Game 2 of the semifinals in Connecticut.

NBA: Washington Wizards backup center Ian Mahinmi will miss the start of the regular season because of a strained right Achilles tendon.

GOLF

PGA: Nick Taylor ran off a six-hole stretch at 6 under, including a drive on the 314-yard 14th hole that stopped 5 feet away for eagle. He birdied all the par 5s, kept bogeys off his card and opened with an 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead over Brian Harman in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at Las Vegas.

Phil Mickelson, who missed the cut last week at the Safeway Open in his season debut, had a 65 for his lowest round since late February.

LPGA: Stephanie Meadow had five straight birdies on the front nine and shot an 8-under 63 in hot and humid conditions at The Colony, Texas, to take the first-round lead in the Volunteers of America Classic.

EUROPEAN: Kristian Krogh Johannessen of Norway shot a career-best 8-under 63 to match the course record and take a two-shot lead after the first round of the Spanish Open at Madrid.

