LEWISTON — For more than a year, Mykayla McCann was subjected to an environment so hostile at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center that she felt she had no choice but to leave her job.

McCann, who lived in Turner while she was working as a laboratory technician assistant at St. Mary’s, filed a complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission in February of 2017 claiming that she was discriminated against because of a disability and that the hospital retaliated against her when she complained to supervisors that employees posted confidential patient medical records for employees to see — including photos of genitalia — ridiculing disabled patients.

The patient records, cut and arranged in a collage and posted on the inside of a cabinet door, included information detailing unnamed patients’ sexual activity, genital dysfunction, bowel movements, bodily odors and other maladies.

It was a display that employees labeled the “Wall of Shame.”

According to MHRC investigators, the display of records was reported to the hospital in September 2016. The hospital claims the wall was removed on Dec. 27 of that year, but evidence presented during the investigation — including witness statements — indicate the wall remained posted until January 2017.

McCann saw the display on her first day on the job in June 2016, but because she was so new to the hospital she didn’t report it because she worried she would be targeted.

She was so concerned about harassment, she said, that when she later needed medical care she sought treatment at a different hospital to ensure her co-workers didn’t know about her own health issues.

Eventually, McCann did complain to a supervisor about the posted patient records, which only worsened the ongoing harassment, she told the MHRC. And, when McCann reported the behavior to the hospital’s human resources department, no action was immediately taken and McCann eventually felt she had no choice but to leave the job.

According to the MHRC’s investigation, St. Mary’s missed multiple deadlines to reply to McCann’s complaint to the commission, failed to provide requested contact information of witnesses and ultimately responded to McCann’s claims only through legal counsel. No one at the hospital agreed to be interviewed by investigators, or to provide any information directly to the MHRC.

McCann, who had been a patient at St. Mary’s in 2015 before she started working there, claimed that her co-workers inappropriately accessed her medical records. She figured that out when her co-workers started making comments about her disabilities, which she had not disclosed to anyone she worked with.

McCann took a leave of absence from her job in April 2016, returning in June. She told MHRC investigators that when she returned she felt co-workers treated her differently. Three lab techs in particular asked McCann questions such as, “Do you drink a lot?” “Do you party a lot?” “Do you drink and drive?” And, McCann said, one of the lab techs told her someone had overdosed and asked her “isn’t that weird?”.

Those specific questions, McCann said, made her suspect her co-workers had accessed her electronic medical files and she said she complained to the hospital. The hospital denied receiving that complaint.

Then, in September she again complained to a supervisor that she believed employees had accessed her medical files but the hospital kept no written record of that complaint. However, MHRC investigators determined that McCann and her supervisor had a conversation about her disability at that time. And, at the same time that McCann reported the existence of the shame wall.

After McCann disclosed the collage of patient records, the hospital agreed to investigate her complaint about her own records.

The hospital denied that McCann disclosed the wall in September, telling MHRC investigators through its counsel that the first notice it had of the wall was in October 2016.

According to the MHRC investigation, St. Mary’s did investigate McCann’s claims that co-workers had accessed her medical files and determined three employees had done so. One of those employees was fired and the remaining two were disciplined.

McCann told investigators that she tried to ease the tension with her co-workers herself. In October 2016 she texted her supervisor that she felt uncomfortable working with certain co-workers and asked to be separated from them, but then sent a text the following weekend saying they were working out a resolution among themselves.

A week later, McCann’s supervisor checked in with her to ask whether the conflict had improved. According to the hospital, McCann reported the situation was “awkward,” but she made no indication that there had been serious on-going concerns related to disability harassment.

The following month, in November, McCann met with her supervisor about the status of the investigation into her own medical records, and was told that an audit indicated coworkers had accessed her files but the hospital was still working to confirm the breach. McCann asked for a list of employees who accessed her files, but was denied because the investigation “was ongoing.”

When she didn’t hear from her supervisor by Dec. 6, McCann emailed the hospital’s director of human resources detailing what she had already told her direct supervisor about employees accessing her files, and mocking her “for what they think is a disability.” In that message, McCann wrote that she believed the continued taunting because of her based on disability was a violation of the law.

She wrote: “This is a disability harassment and I want it to stop. I also want the illegal looking into my records to stop. What do I need to make this happen?”

The hospital discharged one of the lab techs on Dec. 27, warned a second co-worker and told MHRC investigators it removed the patient records collage. Then, McCann told MHRC investigators, co-workers intensified their harassment in retaliation for the lab tech’s discharge. But, investigators found that while co-workers inquired about the job termination and whispered about it in front of McCann, McCann could not provide any other examples of increased harassment.

A week later, McCann met with her supervisor, the risk management director and the lab director and discussed the discipline of her co-workers. She was given a copy of the electronic records audit, and the names of the employees who accessed her files.

Three days later, McCann filed another complaint with her supervisor that her co-workers were “talking behind her back” and, in one situation, stopped talking as she approached them. According to the hospital, there was no reference in that complaint that it was disability-related harassment.

In January of this year, the MHRC found reasonable grounds to believe the hospital discriminated against McCann based on her disability by subjecting her to a hostile work environment. But, no reasonable grounds were found to believe that the hospital retaliated against her after she complained about the collage of patient records.

