WINDHAM — Madison Michaud scored two goals Thursday night as Gorham rallied to a 2-1 victory against Windham in an SMAA girls’ soccer game.

Michaud scored from about 6 yards during a scrum in front, then got the second goal on a breakaway for the Rams (6-4).

Hannah Talon answered for Windham (5-2-2).

Emma Callahan made seven saves for Gorham. Riley Silvia stopped nine shots for the Eagles.

BANGOR 6, MT. ARARAT 0: Devon St. Louis scored two of her three goals in the first eight minutes as the Rams (4-3-1) opened a 4-0 lead and handled the Eagles (5-3) at Topsham.

Maddie Ahola and Meg Putnam also scored in the first half, and Alyssa Elliott converted a penalty kick with six minutes remaining in the game.

BONNY EAGLE 5, DEERING 0: Hailey Koons scored three goals and Madison Johnson added two as the Scots (6-3-1) cruised past the Rams (1-8) at Portland.

Jocelyn Manson made three saves for Bonny Eagle. Grayson Soldati stopped 10 shots for Deering.

BRUNSWICK 2, SKOWHEGAN 0: Molly Taub scored both goals to lift the Dragons (5-2) at Skowhegan (2-6).

Aisley Snell made three saves for Brunswick.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, MARSHWOOD 1: Kylie Bedard scored unassisted with 19:11 to play as the Golden Trojans (3-6) upended the Hawks (5-5) at Saco.

After Casey Perry gave Marshwood an early lead, Ava Macisso tied it from Gabrielle Belanger.

LAKE REGION 3, POLAND 2: Mackenzie Seibert scored twice, including the overtime winner, as Lake Region (2-4-3) beat the Knights (1-9) at Poland.

Kaira Thibault and Ally Gagne posted first-half goals to give Poland a 2-1 halftime lead.

Bella Russo made it it 2-2.

Sophie Vallee made 16 saves for Poland. Liz Smith stopped 11 shots for Lake Region.

WAYNFLETE 1, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Devan Sherry scored in the 19th minute of the second half to lift the Flyers (2-5-2) over the Panthers (8-1-1) at Portland.

CAMDEN HILLS 9, OXFORD HILLS 2: Kris Kelly had four goals as Camden Hills (8-0) defeated the Vikings (5-4-1) at Rockport.

Lexi Heidorn and Ella Pierce had two goals, and Ali Tassoni also scored for the Windjammers. Kaylyn Krul had two assists.

Lizzy Dieterich and Celia Melanson scored for Oxford Hills, both from Cecelia Dieterich.

Alex Southworth made two saves for Camden Hills. Cassidy MacIsaac had five for the Vikings.

WATERVILLE 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Paige St. Pierre and Danica Serdjenian scored to lift Waterville (8-1) to a double-overtime victory over Medomak Valley (4-3-2) at Waldoboro.

Jacie Richard had four saves for Waterville. Kayla Donlon stopped five shots for Medomak.

YARMOUTH 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Hannah Dwyer scored three goals to power the Clippers (7-1-1) past the Patriots (4-4) at Yarmouth.

Anna Wallace and Ava Feeley also scored, Adriana Whitlock had two assists and Kate Siegel made four saves for Yarmouth.

Jordan Grant scored from West Duffy for Gray-New Gloucester. Ivy Abrams stopped seven shots.

FIELD HOCKEY

GARDINER 5, MORSE 0: Haley Brann and Maddy Farnham each scored two goals to power the Tigers (8-3) past Morse (5-5) at Bath.

Maggie Bell also scored and added three assists for Gardiner.

Kassidy Collins stopped the only two shots she faced for the Tigers. Emily Myers had six saves for Morse.

FREEPORT 4, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Aynslie Decker, Hannah Groves, Ally Randall and Autumn Goulding scored for the Falcons (7-3-1), who took a 3-0 halftime lead and beat the Capers (4-6) at Cape Elizabeth.

Piper Sherbert made four saves for Freeport. Christiana Pinette stopped 12 shots for Cape.

POLAND 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Emma Moreau and Autumn Willis had unassisted goals for the Knights (6-4) against the Patriots (3-6) at Gray.

Cady Kluck scored for Gray-New Gloucester from Jasmine French.

Mackenzie Baston turned aside eight shots for the Patriots. Ashton Sturtevant needed two saves for Poland.

CAMDEN HILLS 2, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Maggie Blemaster scored unassisted and Lulu Lydon added a goal from Sophia Campbell as the Windjammers (2-7-1) beat Lincoln Academy (0-11) at Rockport.

ST. DOMINIC 10, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Bella Perryman, Bryana Archer and Ellie Russell each scored their first varsity goal as the Saints (9-2) defeated the Rangers (0-9) at Kittery.

Perryman, Mia Leslie and Bella Pelletier all scored twice.Anna Cote and Abbie Mitchell also scored.

Hannah Seward made 24 saves for Traip.

GREELY 2, LAKE REGION 1: Haley McAuslin scored twice as the Rangers (3-7) defeated the Lakers (7-3) at Naples.

McAuslin’s first goal came unassisted in the first half. The second was off a penalty corner with 1:56 remaining in the game. Savanna Harvey made nine saves.

Delaney Meserve scored for Lake Region in the second half from Chantale Symonds. Kelsey Gerry had two saves.

VOLLEYBALL

CHEVERUS 3, BIDDEFORD 1: Liza Rogers led a balanced offense with 10 kills, seven aces and four blocks as the Stags (4-4) defeated the Tigers (4-5) at Portland.

Maddie Williams had 19 assists, eight kills and four aces, Jill Lizotte and Alex Hammond each produced nine kills, and Jenna Booth added five digs for Cheverus, which won, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21.

Stephanie Kaminaki and Rachel Brask had 10 kills apiece for Biddeford. Baylor Wilkinson and Dadrian Brown chipped in with eight kills each.

BONNY EAGLE 3, PORTLAND 1: Kate Leblanc had four aces and 18 assists, and Nicole Norman added five aces as the Scots (6-3) rallied for a victory over the Bulldogs (2-6) at Portland.

Rose Watson led the Bulldogs, which took the first game, with five aces. Kiera Eubanks added four blocks.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, DEERING 0: Pearl Friedland-Farley had 18 digs and five aces, Maria Degifico added six kills and four aces, and the Red Riots (7-2) downed the Rams (1-7) at South Portland.

Rachel Pardi led Deering with three blocks and four kills. Janella Ridge added 14 digs.

FALMOUTH 3, SCARBOROUGH 1: Annika Hester finished with 30 kills as the Yachtsmen (10-0) downed the Red Storm (7-1) at Scarborough, 25-21, 25-14, 22-25, and 25-22.

Falmouth has won 22 straight matches over two seasons.

Katie Phillips added 19 assists and nine kills, Rose Riversmith had nine kills and six blocks, and Hillary Bouchard recorded 19 assists and 12 service points for the Yachtsmen.

Mayne Gwyer paced the Red Storm with 13 service points and 12 assists. Maddie Strouse added eight kills and eight blocks.

GORHAM 3, BRUNSWICK 0: The Rams (7-1) topped Brunswick/Mt. Ararat (1-7) in straight sets in Gorham, 25-15, 25-11 and 25-18.

Talia Catoggio led Gorham with 17 service points, six aces and 12 digs. Ursa Steiner had six aces and 26 set assists, and Meg Perry and Ellie Perry fin ished with 11 and seven kills, respectively.

