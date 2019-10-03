ON SALE NOW

Magic Beans, Oct. 2. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Iris DeMent, Oct. 3. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jason Spooner Band, Oct. 4. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Dwight & Nicole, Oct. 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Adam Ezra Group, Oct. 4. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Lyrics Born and Con Brio, Oct. 4. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Iris DeMent, Oct. 4. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Studio Two – The Beatles Before America, Oct. 5. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25 to $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

The Jeremiahs, Oct. 6. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Deep Purple, Oct. 6. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $59.75 to $159.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Jimmy Vaughan, Oct. 6. Aura, Portland, $25 to $50. auramaine.com

Vince Gill, Oct. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.75 to $175. waterfrontconcerts.com

Incubus, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $66 general admission, $146 lower balcony reserved. statetheatreportland.com

Kittel & Co., Oct. 10. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Oct. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $100. stonemountainartscenter.com

Noah Gunderson, Oct. 11. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Juston McKinney, Oct. 11. Aura, Portland, $15 to $30. auramaine.com

Peter Mulvey & Catie Curtis, Oct. 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ripe, Oct. 12. Aura, Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show. auramaine.com

Mihali (of Twiddle,) Oct. 12. Portland House of Music, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Cowboy Junkies, Oct. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65 to $75. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Indigo Girls, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $70 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Melvin Seals and JGB featuring John Kadlecik, Oct. 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $45 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com

We Banjo 3, Oct. 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $45. stonemountainartscenter.com

Marco Benevento, Oct. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Ryan Hamilton, Oct. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Alice Phoebe Low, Oct. 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Adonis Puentes and The Voice of Cuba Orchestra, Oct. 18. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Thievery Corporation, Oct. 18. Aura, Portland, $39.50 to $53. auramaine.com

An Evening with the Maine Cabin Masters, Oct. 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Marika Hackman, Oct. 19. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

The California Honeydrops, Oct. 19. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com

Pink Martini, Oct. 20. Aura, Portland, $35 to $65. auramaine.com

Steel Panthers, Oct. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $29 in advance, $32 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Little Feat, Oct. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

In This Moment, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

Tony Bennett, Oct. 24. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $45 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

Susan Rice (author), Oct. 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Songhoy Blues, Oct. 26. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $80.75 to $160.75. porttix.com

Puddles Pity Party, Oct. 27. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $40 to $115. portcitymusichall.com

Jesse Cook, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Yoke Lore, Oct. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Blue October, Oct. 29. Aura, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. auramaine.com

X Ambassadors, Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Roomful of Blues, Nov. 1. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Low Cut Connie, Nov. 1. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Miss Fits: An All Ghoul Misfits Tribute, Nov. 2. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $8 in advance, $10 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Jenny Lewis, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, Nov. 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $24. stonemountainartscenter.com

Nick Lowe, Nov. 3. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $50. stonemountainartscenter.com

Coco Montoya, Nov. 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $40. portcitymusichall.com

Creed Bratton, Nov. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Home Free, Nov. 7. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, Westbrook, $24. stonemountainartscenter.com

Big Wild, Nov. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Rachael and Vilray, Nov. 7. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $35 general admission seated, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

North Mississippi Allstars, Nov. 8. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Patty Griffin, Nov. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

The Motet, Nov. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Patty Griffin, Nov. 9. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

Ani DiFranco, Nov. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $85. stonemountainartscenter.com

Judge John Hodgman, Nov. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $25 reserved seating. statetheatreproject.com

Ani DiFranco, Nov. 12. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $55. rocklandstrand.com

Slothrust, Nov. 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Nov. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $32 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Nov. 14. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $95. stonemountainartscenter.com

Palaver Strings presents Welcome Home Nov. 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 to $45. portcitymusichall.com

Carbon Leaf, Nov. 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Dark Star Orchestra, Nov. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Weakened Friends, Nov. 16. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Childsplay with singer Karan Casey, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Sarah Shook and The Disarmers, Nov. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

The Movement, Nov. 17. Portland House of Music, Portland, $15 in advance, $17 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Louis The Child, Nov. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $26 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Yonder Mountain String Band, Nov. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

The Suitcase Junket, Nov. 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Gibson Brothers & Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Nov. 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $38. stonemountainartscenter.com

Mandolin Orange, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Railroad Earth, Nov. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Mr. Speed and Shot of Poison, Nov. 23. Aura, Portland, $15 to $23. auramaine.com

TroyBoi, Nov. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Adam Ezra Group, Nov. 29 & 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Stephen Kellogg, Nov. 30. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com

Infected Mushroom, Dec. 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Cracker, Dec. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com

Bela Fleck and The Flecktones, Dec. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

David Sedaris, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com

Kung Fu, Dec. 19. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Francis Ellis, Dec. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Stone Mountain Live for Christmas, Dec. 20 & 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $65. stonemountainartscenter.com

Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Dec. 28. Aura, Portland, $15 to $33. auramaine.com

Jonathan Edwards, Dec. 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $75. stonemountainartscenter.com

Moon Hooch, Dec. 31. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Susan Werner Jan. 17 Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Grace Potter, Jan. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $43.50 in advance, $48.50 in advance. statetheatreportland.com

Dirty Deeds: AC/DC Experience, Feb. 1. Aura, Portland, $15 in advance, $19 day of show. auramaine.com

Calexico and Iron & Wine, Feb. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

JigJam, Feb. 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Enter the Haggis, March 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Kat Edmonson, March 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Mike Farris, April 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

The SteelDrivers, April 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com

Judith Owen, April 25. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

DuoDuo Quartet, May 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Mammals, May 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

