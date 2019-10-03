NEW YORK — Twitter and YouTube have removed a video from President Trump that featured an edited Nickelback music video clip that took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden.
Both a Twitter post and a YouTube upload were blocked because of copyright complaints. The video featured a doctored version of the band’s 2005 music video “Photograph,” showing singer Chad Kroeger holding a photo of Biden, his son, a Ukrainian gas executive and another man.
Trump’s tweet came as the president has repeatedly criticized Democrats for launching an impeachment inquiry into his July telephone call with Ukraine’s president in which Trump pressed for an investigation of his Democratic rival Biden and his son.
A Twitter spokeswoman said Thursday the company responded “to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.”
After Twitter acted, the White House uploaded the same video to YouTube on Thursday morning, suggesting it had produced the digital attack on Biden. By Thursday afternoon the YouTube post was blocked.
Nickelback representatives have not returned messages seeking comment.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
‘Flash drought’ worsening across 14 Southern US states
-
Nation & World
MGM Resorts settles Vegas shooting lawsuits for up to $800 million
-
College
Thursday’s college roundup: UMaine fills out future football schedules
-
Nation & World
Trump tweet of Nickelback video aimed at Biden removed
-
Varsity Maine
Former football rivals Falmouth and Greely learning to play together