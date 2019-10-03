LUBEC — American fishermen are expected to get a little larger fishing quota under terms of an agreement with Canada.
The countries are home to fisheries for economically important species that cross international boundaries, such as cod and haddock. They reach agreement every year about how to divide catch on eastern Georges Bank, a critical fishing area off New England and Canada.
The New England Fishery Management Council says the U.S is scheduled to get 29% of the 1.4 million pound total allowable catch of cod on eastern Georges Bank in 2020. It’s also slated for 54% of the 66 million pound total allowable catch of haddock in the area.
The figures are subject to federal approval. They represent a 2.6 million pound bump for haddock and about the same figure for cod compared to 2019.
