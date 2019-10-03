Arrests

Terrance Lee Libbey Jr., 35, of Taft Street in Portland, on Sept. 23 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Kabir Geiger, 41, of Portland, on Sept. 23 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force, on Main Street.

Travis James Plummer, 28, of Cumberland Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 23 on a charge of assault, disorderly conduct and violating condition of release on North Street.

Melissa R. Hair, 43, of Haskell Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 24 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Cumberland Street.

Loc H. Nyugen, 29, of Blue Spruce Farm Road in Westbrook, on Sept. 24 on a warrant, on Blue Spruce Farm Road.

Joshua W. Woodward, 26, of Dayton Lane in Dayton, on Sept. 28 on a charge of criminal trespass and refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force, on the Westbrook Arterial Highway.

Summonses

Alyssa B. Barden, 30, of State Street in Gorham, on Sept. 27 on a charge of operating on a suspended registration, on Main Street.

Sophia P. Morelli, 28, of Mill Lane in Westbrook, on Sept. 27 on a charge of operating without a license if a resident for over 90 days, on Stroudwater Street.

Kelly J. Giusti, 37, of Cross Street in Westbrook, on Sept. 28 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Sherene M. Guiliani, 31, a transient, on Sept. 29 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

