WINDHAM — Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. Oct. 7 for Windham Chamber Singers performances Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The concert will be the 2019 edition of An American Family Holiday.

Tickets are $10-$32 for reserved seating and can be purchased by calling 892-1810, ext. 2875, or online at windhamchambersingers.com.

