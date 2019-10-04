Scarborough girls’ soccer coach Mike Farley earned his 200th victory with the program Friday evening when the Red Storm beat visiting Noble, 3-0, to improve to 10-0 on the year.

Farley took over as Scarborough’s coach in 2005 and has led the Red Storm to five regional titles and the 2010 and 2012 Class A state championships.

“This brings back a lot of good memories about the teams I’ve had over the years,” said Farley, whose first victory came Sept. 2, 2005 (3-0 at Deering) and 100th came Oct. 10, 2012 (7-0 at Westbrook). “I’m so thankful to have the privilege to coach at Scarborough High School. I’ve had great teams, great players and fantastic young ladies to work with. The milestone is more of a reflection on the players I’ve coached and how hard they’ve worked over the years. I’m also very thankful for my coaching staff. I work with the best group of coaches, Steve Yescott, Jill Deering and Doug Bennett, who has been with me since the beginning.”

Under Farley, the Red Storm have won at least 11 games every year but 2008 (when they went 8-4-3) and have made the regional final eight times, including seven of the past nine seasons, a feat that gets more impressive by the year considering the quality of competition in Class A South.

“The (league) today is far more competitive then when I started,” Farley said. “The league has great coaches and every year, we have a new group of great players. When I look at our team’s record over the years, I’m blown away by the level of consistency we’ve had and I’m proud of my players and what we have accomplished together.”

