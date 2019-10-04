SCARBOROUGH — Ashley Sabatino had a goal and an assist Friday night as undefeated Scarborough shut out Noble 3-0, giving Coach Mike Farley his 200th career victory.

Ali Mokriski scored the other first-half goal for the Red Storm (10-0), from Madison Marinko. Caitlin Noiles added a goal in the second half. Nikki Young recorded six saves in the shutout.

Raegan Kelly had 12 saves for the Knights (8-2).

FREEPORT 2, GREELY 2: Rachel Wall scored two goals for Freeport (8-1-1), and Greely (3-5-1) answered with goals from two players at Cumberland.

Chelsea Graiver and Paige Evans scored for Greely.

Tia Peterson had an assist on each of Wall’s goals, and Elise Ekowicki made five saves for Greely.

SOUTH PORTLAND 4, MASSABESIC 1: Hattie Tetztlaff scored two goals to lead the Red Riots (2-7) past the Mustangs (1-9) at South Portland.

Bella Schifano and Annie Von Seggern also scored for South Portland. Brooklynn Ortiz added an assist.

Breanna Messier scored for the Mustangs.

FALMOUTH 2, BIDDEFORD 0: Lexi Bugbee scored twice, both from Kelly Yoon, as the Yachtsmen (5-1-3) downed the Tigers (2-8) at Falmouth.

Jordan Wolf made one save for Falmouth.

PORTLAND 6, SANFORD 2: Eliza Stein had four goals, including one from 30 yards, as the Bulldogs (6-2-1) defeated the Spartans (2-7) at Sanford.

Annika More added two goals for Portland. Toni Stevenson had two assists and Isabella More added one. Caroline Lerch had four saves and Elaina Legere finished with two.

Taylor Tovey and Hope Tarbox scored for Sanford.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2, ST. DOMINIC 1: Shani Plante and Riley Blatchford scored as the Seagulls (1-7-2) downed the Saints (2-7-1) at Old Orchard Beach.

Emma Roy scored for St. Dom’s from Emily Wallingford.

HALL-DALE 2, BUCKFIELD 0: K.K. Wills and Madisyn Smith scored to lead the Bulldogs (9-1) over the Bucks (7-3) at Farmingdale.

Lily Platt and Rita Benoit had assists.

MADISON 3, CARRABEC 1: Emily Edgerly scored twice to lead the Bulldogs (8-2) over the Cobras (4-6) at North Anson.

Grace Linkletter added a goal for Madison. Suzanna Curtis had nine saves.

Ashley Cates had seven saves for Carrabec.

BOYS’ SOCCER

RICHMOND 8, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: Andrew Vachon had three goals and an assist to pace the Bobcats (6-1-1) over the Lions (0-8) at Richmond.

Dakotah Gilpatric and Justin Vachon added a goal and two assists for Richmond, and Max Viselli, Kyle Tilton and Chance Taylor also scored. Connor Vashon and Tilton combined to make two saves.

Ethan Doan scored and Isaac Steward made 13 saves for Greater Portland Christian.

PORTLAND 5, SANFORD 0: Anselmo Tela scored two goals and Alex Millones had a goal and two assists as the Bulldogs (6-3) shut out the Spartans (1-8) at Portland.

Steve Matanga, Jonas Matondo and Josh Mutshaila also scored. Paulo Julio, Gabriel Panzo, J.D. Liwanga and Cristo Vumpa added assists. Henry Flynn and Max Brown combined for two saves in the shutout.

Jalen Angers had 10 saves for Sanford.

DEERING 1, BONNY EAGLE 0: Muntadher Almashkoor scored in the first two minutes and the Rams (3-4-2) went on to shut out the Scots (2-8) at Standish.

Max Morrione had 15 saves for Deering. Max Koons totaled 14 for Bonny Eagle.

SOUTH PORTLAND 6, MASSABESIC 0: Anthony Perron scored two goals as the Red Riots (7-1-1) downed the Mustangs (1-9) at Waterboro.

Denilson Mowa, Noah Dreifus, Miquel Anselmo and Jacob Dresser added goals. Corey Gagne needed one save for the shutout.

Caleb Smalley finished with 12 saves for the Mustangs.

FIELD HOCKEY

BIDDEFORD 5, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Abby Allen scored three goals as the Tigers (10-0) downed the Red Riots (4-7) at South Portland.

Carly Lovejoy added two goals, Brooklyn Goff and Anna Lavigne each had two assists, and Abby Nadeau made three saves.

Lucy Beaulieu scored and Maddie Drolet had 23 saves for South Portland.

KENNEBUNK 1, WESTBROOK 1: Katelyn Champagne scored for Westbrook (5-4-2) and Alaina Schatzabel answered for Kennebunk (5-5-1) at Westbrook.

SANFORD 2, GORHAM 1: Kallee Turner scored less than five minutes in the first half, and Alysha Simpson had a goal with 6:54 remaining in the second as the Spartans (6-5) broke a 1-1 tie and edged the Rams (5-5) at Gorham.

Jordan Benvie made six saves.

Lydia Gaudreau scored and Maeve Donnelly finished with five saves for Gorham.

WINTHROP 4, BOOTHBAY REGION 1: Hannah Duley scored on a penalty corner from Maddie Perkins to break a 1-1 tie at 17:57 of the second half as Winthrop-Monmouth Academy (12-1) pulled away from the Seahawks (5-5) at Boothbay Harbor.

Brooklyn Gaghan opened the scoring for Winthrop from Duley but Chloe Arsenault answered with an unassisted goal just a minute later to make it 1-1 at halftime.

Perkins and Gaghan added second-half goals.

Jaelyn Crocker recorded 16 saves for Boothbay. Madison Weymouth needed one for Winthrop.

THORNTON ACADEMY 0, SCARBOROUGH 0: Thornton Academy (5-5-1) held an 8-2 advantage in shots but Scarborough (6-3-1) held on for a tie at Saco.

The Red Storm took one shot in regulation.

VOLLEYBALL

CHEVERUS 3, SANFORD 1: Jenna Booth scored 16 service points, Alex Hammond had 12 kills, and Liza Rogers added 10 aces, eight kills and seven digs as the Stags (5-4) rolled past Sanford/Noble (1-9) at Portland.

Kristina Matkevitch and Jill Lizotte added seven kills apiece.

Grace Curley led Sanford with 12 service points and four kills.

